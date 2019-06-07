Hundreds hit with influenza as authorities brace for more

JAB AWAY: Sunshine Coast health authorities are encouraging residents to get a flu shot amidst high influenza rates.

SUNSHINE Coast Hospital and Health Service has been inundated with high volumes of influenza cases this year and authorities say the worst could be yet to come.

Queensland Health statistics show 892 cases have presented to Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service this year.

There were 436 reported cases by this time last year.

In the past four weeks, 261 residents on the Coast, Noosa and Gympie council areas have battled the flu.

Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service public health physician Dr Andrew Langley said the high rates had come before official start of the flu season.

"While the numbers of influenza cases in Queensland in the warmer months have been higher than usual, we have not seen increases signalling the start of our influenza season," Dr Langley said.

"This count represents the people who have sought medical advice and had their influenza confirmed by a laboratory test.

"This year's count is 3.1 times the average at this time of year for the past five years."

Dr Langley said type A influenza had been the most common in local and state-wide reported cases this year.

"While most people recover well from influenza, some people will experience severe outcomes," he said.

"Statewide this year there have been 996 admissions of patients with influenza to public hospitals, including 46 to Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service hospitals.

"Vaccination is one of the best ways to protect yourself against influenza."

The 2019 vaccine is available and free from GPs for people at higher risk of severe outcomes, including children aged six months to five years, people aged 65 years and older, pregnant women, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people from six months and people with certain chronic conditions including diabetes and chronic respiratory and cardiac conditions.

To protect against influenza, it is also important to:

Avoid people who have influenza‐like symptoms such as coughing, sneezing and runny nose

Stay home if you are sick. It is especially important not to visit people in hospital or aged care facilities or others who may be particularly vulnerable.

Wash your hands more often and after coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose.

Cover your cough with a tissue or your arm.