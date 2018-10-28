Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
More than 200 guinea pigs have been rescued and taken into RSPCA care.
More than 200 guinea pigs have been rescued and taken into RSPCA care. Claudia Baxter
News

Hundreds of guinea pigs rescued from 'disturbing' conditions

Emma Clarke
by
28th Oct 2018 5:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE than 200 guinea pigs have been rescued from what the RSPCA alleges was a 'disturbing' breeding set-up in a suburban garage.

RSPCA inspectors took the pigs from a Brisbane property where they were allegedly kept in a garage for commercial breeding purposes.

They were confined in small cages and many of them were suffering from medical conditions associated with poor living conditions. 

Many of the females will go into foster care as they are expecting more litters.

The RSPCA is appealing for guinea pig food and equipment such as igloos and water bottles.

"It's yet another disturbing case where we're forced to act because of the neglect of humans," RSPCA Qld spokesperson Michael Beatty said.

"We do it all the time but in this case the overload is huge and we really do need public assistance to help provide for their special needs"

Donations can be dropped off at the Dakabin or Wacol Care Centres.

They need:

  • Guinea Pig feed eg. Timothy, Oaten, Wheaten, Pasture, Paddock, Meadow or Ryegrass hays
  • Pellets
  • Treats 
  • Houses of all sizes eg igloos
  • Cages eg guinea pig hutches
  • Vegetables e.g. carrots, apples, celery,,corn, corn husks etc. Fresh leafy green vegetables & herbs. Some examples of these include broccoli, cabbage, celery, endive, carrot tops, bok choy/other Asian greens, dark leafed lettuce varieties, parsley, dandelion, coriander, basil, dill, mint.

Related Items

animal cruelty breeding guinea pigs rspca rspca wacol
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Woman jailed for defrauding employer of more than $30k

    premium_icon Woman jailed for defrauding employer of more than $30k

    Crime Woman, 44, behind bars for stealing from her boss

    'I'm the chappy who organises the rain'

    premium_icon 'I'm the chappy who organises the rain'

    Weather Onion weather man predicts more rain headed for southeast

    Why Ipswich football can benefit from 'Down Under' vision

    premium_icon Why Ipswich football can benefit from 'Down Under' vision

    Soccer Knights recruit keen to continue development work at Bundamba

    Local Partners