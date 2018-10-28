Hundreds of guinea pigs rescued from 'disturbing' conditions

More than 200 guinea pigs have been rescued and taken into RSPCA care.

MORE than 200 guinea pigs have been rescued from what the RSPCA alleges was a 'disturbing' breeding set-up in a suburban garage.

RSPCA inspectors took the pigs from a Brisbane property where they were allegedly kept in a garage for commercial breeding purposes.

They were confined in small cages and many of them were suffering from medical conditions associated with poor living conditions.

Many of the females will go into foster care as they are expecting more litters.

The RSPCA is appealing for guinea pig food and equipment such as igloos and water bottles.

"It's yet another disturbing case where we're forced to act because of the neglect of humans," RSPCA Qld spokesperson Michael Beatty said.

"We do it all the time but in this case the overload is huge and we really do need public assistance to help provide for their special needs"

Donations can be dropped off at the Dakabin or Wacol Care Centres.

They need: