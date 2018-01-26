Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Hundreds gather for Sydney ‘Invasion Day’ protest march

Protester’s pointed message. Pictures: John Grainger
Protester’s pointed message. Pictures: John Grainger
by Jack Houghton

HUNDREDS of activists, joined by former Swans footy stars Adam Goodes and Michael O'Loughlin, have gathered at The Block in Redfern as an Invasion Day march kicks off.

The rally will move north towards the city and is expected to rapidly growing in numbers throughout the day.

Protest selfie... Adam Goodes and Michael O’Loughlin at today’s rally. John Grainger
Protest selfie... Adam Goodes and Michael O’Loughlin at today’s rally. John Grainger


Speakers with megaphones on stage at The Block have encouraged protesters to remain "peaceful" after last year's rally became violent.

The rally was organised by grassroots Greens protesters and activists from Fighting in Resistance Equally.

Protesters are being encouraged to sign up to the Greens party and the Socialist Alliance.

People gather at Redfern for today’s rally.
People gather at Redfern for today’s rally.
Activist holds up placard as today’s rally kicked off in Redfern. Picture: John Grainger
Activist holds up placard as today’s rally kicked off in Redfern. Picture: John Grainger

Related Items

Topics:  australia day invasion day protest sydney

GALLERY: Where you snapped out and about on Australia Day

GALLERY: Where you snapped out and about on Australia Day

All the action from from pool parties, dunk tanks, community cricket matches, eating competitions and much more

Police pounce on $18 million Esk drug 'plantation'

BIG HAUL: Five men have been charged after police uncovered a sophisticated cannabis plantation at Buaraba.

Five men face charges following raid

Apply now for Queensland Youth Parliament Program

State Member for Scenic Rim Jon Krause is encouraging young people in his electorate to register for the Queensland Youth Parliament Program for 2018.

Young people aged between 15-25 are encouraged to apply

Mike Tyson advert is a sucker punch for violence survivors

An advertisement starring convicted rapist and self-confessed domestic violence perpetrator Mike Tyson is airing during the Australian Open.

Should a Mike Tyson advert be aired during the Australian Open?

Local Partners