Hundreds gather for Sydney ‘Invasion Day’ protest march

HUNDREDS of activists, joined by former Swans footy stars Adam Goodes and Michael O'Loughlin, have gathered at The Block in Redfern as an Invasion Day march kicks off.

The rally will move north towards the city and is expected to rapidly growing in numbers throughout the day.

Protest selfie... Adam Goodes and Michael O’Loughlin at today’s rally. John Grainger



Speakers with megaphones on stage at The Block have encouraged protesters to remain "peaceful" after last year's rally became violent.

The rally was organised by grassroots Greens protesters and activists from Fighting in Resistance Equally.

Protesters are being encouraged to sign up to the Greens party and the Socialist Alliance.

People gather at Redfern for today’s rally.