Hundreds flock to grand opening

Barbara and Graham Mackay with grandchildren Emma, Chloe, Sarah and Angues at Aveo Springfield's Grand Opening event.

FOLLOWING on from its official opening last week, Aveo Springfield's grand opening drew hundreds of people from around Brisbane and Ipswich over the weekend.

A family affair, over 300 people attended the public event which welcomed current and potential residents, their families and friends.

Aveo Springfield community sales consultant Rebecca Carlow said the event was a great success and was an opportunity for people to get a taste of retirement living the Aveo way.

Aveo Springfield's Grand Opening event. Anne Ballin

"People came from the local area and across Brisbane to have a first look at the new community," Ms Carlow said.

"There was a strong interest from guests with the guided tours filling up very quickly, providing them with the opportunity to tour the communal areas and beautiful display units.

"Guests were impressed with the high quality of the community and how Aveo Springfield offers a new way of retirement living."

Aveo Springfield's Grand Opening event. Anne Ballin

With stage one of the $1 billion development now complete, Aveo Springfield will eventually feature 2500 residencies, as well as world-class health facilities and a childcare centre.

Ms Carlow said the event was a great start for Aveo Springfield and looked forward to welcoming more people to the retirement village soon.

"The grand opening featured wine tasting and cheese stations for guests to enjoy, as well as face painting for the kids, so there was a hive of activity and a wonderful afternoon had by all," she said.

Aveo Springfield's Grand Opening event. Anne Ballin

"The newest Aveo Springfield building features 66 Independent Living Units ranging from one to three bedrooms which are now selling and have already welcomed some of our newest residents into their homes.

"Aveo Springfield is located within Health City next to the Mater Private Hospital and the community features a park, café, communal kitchen and dining area, large recreational room, gymnasium and health and wellness facilities.

For more information about Aveo Springfield call 13 28 36.