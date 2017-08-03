Hundreds farewell Ipswich footy stalwart

EMOTIONAL GOODBYE: Hundreds of mourners turned out to farewell John Michael Bishop (inset).

MOURNERS turned out in their hundreds to farewell a man who has been a stalwart of the Ipswich rugby league community.

There was barely a spare pew in one of the city's largest churches, St Mary's Catholic Church, this morning.

For 20 years John, known as 'Bisho', was the man standing behind the bar at Brothers Leagues Club serving drinks.

John Michael Bishop, July 16, 1942 to July 26, 2017.

That was just one of the places Ipswich residents would have seen him over the years.

John was well-known and, judging by the 500 or so people who gathered for his funeral, will be sorely missed.

John passed away last week.

His son, Mark, the BRL Jet's coach, addressed family and friends inside the church.

The service followed an on-field minute's silence held on Saturday at North Ipswich Reserve where both teams bowed their heads, to honour John's contribution to Ipswich rugby league.