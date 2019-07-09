Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Hundreds escape massive fire at popular NQ campground

9th Jul 2019 7:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HUNDREDS of campers have been evacuated from a popular camping ground in the northwest after a huge fire tore through the main caravan park building overnight.

Paramedics responded to Adels Grove, Wills Road at Lawn Hill just after 1am following a structural fire reportedly involving multiple buildings.

 

#BREAKING: ADELS GROVE FIRE Around 500 campers have been evacuated from the popular Adels Grove camping spot overnight...

Posted by ABC North West Queensland on Monday, 8 July 2019

 

About 500 people were evacuated, with only one person requiring treatment for a minor ember burn prior to Queensland Ambulance Service crews' arrival.

Park operators were reportedly alerted to the blaze shortly before 1am, which engulfed the reception and restaurant building.

Fire crews, police and paramedics from Doomadgee and Burketown were called to assist.

Adels Grove Camping Ground is an eco-sensitive park on Lawn Hill Creek, located 10 kilometres downstream from Boodjamulla (Lawn Hill) National Park in the Gulf Of Carpentaria.

Investigations into the blaze are continuing.

More Stories

campground fire nq

Top Stories

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News We’ve got a special introductory subscription offer that allows you to enjoy Queensland’s best journalism at a price that’s affordable to everyone.

    Ash's perfect response to Wimbledon shock

    Ash's perfect response to Wimbledon shock

    Tennis Ash Barty saved her classiest performance for after the game

    IN COURT: Full names of 103 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 103 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

    Pensioner fed up with dumping after two dead calves found

    premium_icon Pensioner fed up with dumping after two dead calves found

    Council News The retired sparky thought, "people just don't give a damn".