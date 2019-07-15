Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Somerset Rail Trail Fun Run or Ride.
Somerset Rail Trail Fun Run or Ride.
Local Faces

Hundreds enjoy annual rail trail fun run

15th Jul 2019 12:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PICTURE-PERFECT day showcased Australia's longest recreational rail trail to 970 runners, riders and walkers at the weekend.

The 17th annual Somerset Rail Trail Fun Run or Ride included 3km and 8km events and a 25km bike ride, all finishing at Fernvale Sports Park.

Brisbane's Brendan Press took out the men's 8km in a time of 26 minutes and 42 seconds, while Somerset local Tamara Carvolth won the women's 8km in 28 minutes and 35 seconds.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the event attracted people from across South-East Queensland.

"We couldn't have hoped for a better day to promote and celebrate the 161km Brisbane Valley Rail Trail," Cr Lehmann said.

"Total registrations across the three events were just shy of 1,000 people, and we welcomed hundreds more spectators to Somerset, with many staying on to enjoy the free festival at the Fernvale finish line.

"We had people from Ipswich, Brisbane and the Gold Coast, and one bike rider from the UK even timed his holiday to coincide with the event.

Full results are available at railtrailfunrun.com.au/.

fun rail run somerset trail
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Aussie families face tax shock

    premium_icon Aussie families face tax shock

    News FAMILIES across the country could be stung with a hefty tax bill with the Department of Human Services soon to begin an income review process.

    • 15th Jul 2019 12:40 PM
    FOUND: Do you know who this jewellery belongs to?

    FOUND: Do you know who this jewellery belongs to?

    Crime Ipswich Police have found some items of jewellery which were lost.

    • 15th Jul 2019 12:30 PM
    Coles’ new Little Shop cops ‘plastic’ backlash

    premium_icon Coles’ new Little Shop cops ‘plastic’ backlash

    Lifestyle Coles is facing criticism after launching its new Little Shop range.

    How the drive-in helped young people kickstart their careers

    premium_icon How the drive-in helped young people kickstart their careers

    News Young go-getters excited to enter the workforce