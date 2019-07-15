Hundreds enjoy annual rail trail fun run

A PICTURE-PERFECT day showcased Australia's longest recreational rail trail to 970 runners, riders and walkers at the weekend.

The 17th annual Somerset Rail Trail Fun Run or Ride included 3km and 8km events and a 25km bike ride, all finishing at Fernvale Sports Park.

Brisbane's Brendan Press took out the men's 8km in a time of 26 minutes and 42 seconds, while Somerset local Tamara Carvolth won the women's 8km in 28 minutes and 35 seconds.

Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the event attracted people from across South-East Queensland.

"We couldn't have hoped for a better day to promote and celebrate the 161km Brisbane Valley Rail Trail," Cr Lehmann said.

"Total registrations across the three events were just shy of 1,000 people, and we welcomed hundreds more spectators to Somerset, with many staying on to enjoy the free festival at the Fernvale finish line.

"We had people from Ipswich, Brisbane and the Gold Coast, and one bike rider from the UK even timed his holiday to coincide with the event.

Full results are available at railtrailfunrun.com.au/.