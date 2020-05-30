Menu
Hundreds attend ‘unfair’ funeral despite limits

by Thomas Morgan
30th May 2020 8:28 PM
IMAGES have emerged of a large procession of people reportedly at a cemetery in Brisbane's north gathering in defiance of strict social distancing rules.

Under Queensland Health rules enforceable by law, a maximum of 30 people are allowed for outdoor funeral services.

But footage sent to The Sunday Mail by an attendee of another funeral shows hundreds of people walking through the Albany Creek Cemetery yesterday.

"At least 350 plus, easy," the eyewitness said of the crowd.

"We had to just pull over, we couldn't get out pretty much."

An eyewitness, who was attending another funeral, said seeing hundreds of people attending a funeral felt “not fair.” Picture: Supplied.
"It's not fair that we've got rules for everyone else."

The eyewitness, who attended a funeral with just 25 attendees, said that seeing so many people flouting the rules made them feel "angry."

"Everyone else is trying to social distance and do the right thing."

A Queensland Health spokesperson was not willing to comment on individual cases, but said limiting large gatherings was important to stopping the spread of COVID-19.

"Queenslanders have worked hard to slow the spread, and that good work could be undone if people fail to adhere to guidelines as restrictions are gradually eased," the spokesperson said.

Queensland Police was contacted for comment.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said police were now aware of the incident and received a complaint on Saturday afternoon.

The spokeswoman said authorities would be investigating.

