Hundred fish found dead in creek being investigated

AUTHORITIES are investigating after about 100 dead fish were discovered floating in a creek south of Ipswich.

Somerset and Wivenhoe Fish Stocking Association president Garry Fitzgerald was alerted to the fish kill on Tuesday at the Churchbank Weir on Warrill Creek.

“I didn’t see a single live fish in there. Everything aquatic was dead,” he said.

The mix of dead fish included Australian bass, mullet, eels, eel-tailed catfish, fork-tailed catfish, tilapia and possibly carp.

Mr Fitzgerald said a chemical drum next to the river raised suspicion of a chemical spill into the waterway, which flows into the Bremer River.

“I wasn’t going to open the drum,” he said.

“I didn’t have any testing equipment with me.

“I’ll leave that to the experts.

“There was some type of liquid in the drum. It was closed. It could have nothing to do with it.

“I couldn’t see any evidence of a slick or anything like that on the water.”

A Seqwater spokesman said it is working to investigate and manage the death of between 80 and 100 fish found dead at the site.

“The contributing factors for this occurrence are being investigated by Seqwater to assist in determining the potential cause of death,” he said.

“The incident has been reported to the Queensland Department of Environment and Science, Department of Agriculture and Fisheries and Scenic Rim Regional Council.

A chemical drum was found next to the creek.

“As part of Seqwater’s standard practice, water quality testing has been and continues to be undertaken at the site to assist in understanding the potential cause of death.

“Seqwater will continue to work with DES, DAF and SRRC in response to this event and a clean-up of the dead fish will be undertaken.

“Churchbank Weir is located downstream of the Boonah Kalbar Water Treatment Plant and there is no risk to drinking water quality.”

The association has been running for more than 30 years and works restocking Lake Somerset and Lake Wivenhoe.

Mr Fitzgerald, who has been president of the volunteer-run group for 10 years, said the association also has a permit to restock the Bremer and Warrill catchment upstream from the weir at Churchill.

“We also do some restocking in the Upper Brisbane River and Stanley River as well,” he said.

“We’ve pretty much completed all of our budgeted fish releases for the year.

“They usually come anywhere from October through to January.

“I’ve reached out to a commercial fish hatchery and have arranged 500 bass and we’ll release them above and below the Mount Crosby weir in the next week just making sure the water is OK before letting them go.

“That will help restore some balance there if we get some native fish.”

Mr Fitzgerald said the last significant local fish kill he can could remember was 10 years ago.

“It was on the Mid Brisbane River downstream from Wivenhoe Dam where we collected approximately six tonnes of dead catfish from the river,” he said.

Mr Fitzgerald said there is an ongoing issue with barriers across waterways.

“They are necessary but if there was a fishway or fish ladder in place at that weir these issues might not happen,” he said.

“These older weirs need to be retrofitted with fish passages on them.

“When a weir gets put in place it breaks the breeding cycle of many native fish so we put native fish back into the system to restore the ecological balance.”

