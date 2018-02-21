'Humiliating’: Teen girl victim of Facebook revenge porn

THEY were teen lovers but more than 12 years after their relationship ended explicit photos and videos of her in sex acts appeared on social media.

The man who says he is a church member and lives a Christian lifestyle also posted ads online with the Ipswich girl's name and suburb calling her a porn star and insinuating she was a cheap prostitute.

She was a teenager in the videos and photos he posted to Facebook, YouTube and a Buy Swap Sell page.

He also emailed the explicit material to people the victim knew.

In one video the man posted online, his then girlfriend was performing oral sex on him.

Her face was clearly displayed. Only his penis appeared in the video.

The details of his revenge porn crimes were revealed this week as the man's case was heard before the Ipswich Magistrate Court.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess slammed the man's actions as despicable, humiliating, horrific, and intended to humiliate.

She said such acts were referred to as "revenge porn".

The court learned in police evidence offered by prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo that the man first threatened to post the content online, then did.

His actions followed a dispute over access to his now teenage daughter.

In evidence before magistrate Virginia Sturgess, the dad also refused to give his daughter's passport back to her mother unless a payment of money was made.

"It is truly horrific that you thought it an appropriate thing to do. To put (film) on Facebook, upload to YouTube, and to a Buy, Sell and Swap page," Ms Sturgess said.

"Extremely calculated."

The 34-year-old dad of two daughters pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to distributing a prohibited visual recording; and using the internet to menace, harass, or cause offence in March and April 2017.

Snr Cnst Spargo said he uploaded the images to multiple sites and even tagged them to the woman's associates.

He said jail term of up to 12 months was appropriate due to the explicit nature of the photos.

"She suffered enormously by being violated on a public forum," he said.

Defence barrister Stephen Kissick said the man accepted that it was quite serious offending, but was entirely out of character.

"He is still young, 34, and engaged with his church, and in a church club that links up with young people to guide them away from offending," Mr Kissick said.

The man was also engaged in helping the homeless. And growing up had always been involved with the church, "so this offending is really quite extraordinary".

Mr Kissick said the man was being punished by not being able to see his daughter, the frustration and anger causing him to act impulsively.

He described him as being a man of sober habits but who was intoxicated at the time of offending.

Ms Sturgess said they separated in 2005, had a 14-year-old daughter, but it was concerning that he kept the possession of recordings he made when she (girlfriend) was aged 17, performing sex acts on him so long after there had been no relationship between them.

She said he made extraordinary threats to post the images then distributed them quite widely uploading to Facebook, and sending to nine email addresses (of people the victim knew).

And he'd threatened to post photos all over shops and at the gym she attended, Ms Sturgess saying it was "akin to blackmail" and you were motivated by your daughter refusing to see you.

"You hear I the media about revenge porn. That's exactly what you did," she said.

His actions had been disgusting, identifying her by name and her suburb, sharing the images on more than one platform including YouTube.

"It was designed to humiliate her. The photos of her and an oral sex video done when she was 17," Ms Sturgess said.

"No one will ever know how many people saw it. Or why you kept them.

"You were extremely vicious in your behaviour to her.

"She feels humiliated, violated.

"What was done was consensual, private. You completely abused that trust."

Ms Sturgess said that as a man of two daughters how would he feel if a boyfriend did that to them on social media - "what kind of message does that (his actions) send."

Finding it to be a persistent episode of revenge, Ms Sturgess took into account his prior good record, saying it was the reason he did not go into jail.

On the distribution offence he was sentenced to six months jail, suspended for two years.

For use of the internet to menace, harass, he received a six-month jail term - released on a $2500 good behaviour bond for two years.