Humbled Knights reflect on ‘perfect game’ before derby

The Ipswich Knights will have to refocus quickly for the local derby after a rare Queensland Premier League blow-out defeat. Picture: Darren J Mccabe Photography

AFTER a rare 6-2 touch-up, it’s understandable if the head coach struggles to find any positives.

That’s the most likely case even when the Queensland Premier League team had to tackle a series of disruptions and uncertainty at an away venue.

However, Ipswich Knights coach Andy Ogden shared one benefit from his team’s latest blow-out defeat to third-placed Mitchelton at Teralba Park last night.

“It’s probably the perfect game for us to have,’’ he said, looking ahead to Friday night’s local derby with Western Pride at Bundamba.

“I think our finals hopes are done and dusted so the only motivation now is to try and beat Pride.

“It’s a local derby. No-one wants to lose a local derby.’’

The Knights held out Pride 2-1 in their first local derby at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

After a season that promised so much, the Knights are eager to maintain their edge over their cross-town rivals.

However, the home side will have to regain its trademark defensive strength after conceding six goals for the first time this season.

The Knights rarely lose by more than one or two goals.

“Everyone has to take responsibility in the back four,’’ the coach said.

The Knights arrived at Teralba Park to be confronted with a delayed match start and having to play on Mitchelton’s all-weather field due to the afternoon downpour.

“We had to wait an extra hour to play,’’ Odgen said.

“The whole waiting and the build-up and the uncertainty whether we are playing and all these different things disrupted us.

“But no excuses. We defended so badly, so uncharacteristically in the first half.’’

After trailing 4-0, the Knights produced a more committed second half effort with Darren Barton and Aaron Midkiff pegging two goals back.

But Mitchelton added the finishing touches to their victory in the final five minutes.

“They finished everything really well so credit to them,’’ Ogden said.

“It was one of those nights and we were poor.’’

After a game the Knights would rather forget, Ogden praised midfielders Barton, Josh Wilson and Flyn Park for toiling hard, especially with regular Mitch Herrmann unable to play being sick.

STATE OF PLAY

QPL: Mitchelton 6 def Ipswich Knights 2 (Darren Barton, Aaron Midkiff).

Next game: Friday night local derby - Knights v Western Pride at Bundamba.