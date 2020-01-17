Humbled Heat return to bad old ways

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 17: Michael Neser of the Strikers celebrates taking the wicket of AB de Villiers of the Heat during the Big Bash League match between the Adelaide Strikers and the Brisbane Heat at the Adelaide Oval on January 17, 2020 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

BRISBANE Heat's batting inconsistencies have again been ruthlessly exposed following Friday's humbling ten-wicket loss to the Adelaide Strikers.

In a far cry from Tuesday's seven-wicket win earlier this week, Brisbane utterly capitulated on a prime batting track to fall for 100 as Strikers spin trio Liam O'Connor, Rashid Khan and Travis Head turned the tables at their Adelaide Oval fortress.

Matthew Renshaw (43 from 31) and skipper Chris Lynn (26 from 24) were the only Heat batsmen to pass double digits with star import AB de Villiers (2) among the early casualties.

The South African superstar followed Max Bryant (1) back to the sheds during Brisbane's powerplay after holing out to Michael Neser and looked dejected as his Heat teammates came and went with alarming regularity.

Renshaw and Lynn looked to have steadied the ship after seven overs before O'Connor and Khan combined to remove the visiting skipper and spark a 3-12 middle order collapse.

Joe Burns (3) and Jimmy Peirson (3) were both undone by spin and poor shot selection and Brisbane's crisis only deepened when O'Connor claimed Ben Cutting (9) as his third victim in the 14th over.

The Heat's innings snowballed thereafter with Adelaide taking Brisbane's last five wicket for just 11 runs before openers Phil Salt (61 from 37 balls) and Jake Weatherald (33 from 27 balls) made a mockery of the chase.

Phil Salt got the Strikers home in a canter.

The Strikers duo combined for a sparkling 104-run stand with Salt blasting five sixes and five fours, including consecutive maximums off Mujeeb Ur Rahman to round out a convincing win inside 11 overs.

Brisbane didn't help themselves in the field with Ben Cutting missing an early run-out chance in the covers and Peirson putting down a tough chance behind the stumps.