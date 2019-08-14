Humble truckie first to announce tilt at councillor

Ashley Barber, proud dad of three and Brassall truckie will be having a tilt at the 2020 Local Government Elections

TRUCKIE Ashley Barber is throwing his hat in the ring for councillor for division four, the greater Brassall area.

Mr Barber is a self-professed "everyman" who wants to provide voters with an unaffiliated option in the March 2020 Local Government Elections.

"It's been on my mind for a long time, actually - for the past few years," Mr Barber said on social media.

"I feel as if the area needs young blood, fresh blood that has never been exposed to all the debacles that have happened in regards to the council.

"I remember having a conversation with Jim Madden about joining the political regime and left it at that for a little bit. This local council election, I thought I'm just going to put my hat in and do my best."

A proud dad, Mr Barber said he would focus on crime and greening the environment if he became a councillor.

"If I'm elected, I'll focus on updating the outdated parks and gardens, increasing community awareness in regards to crime and how it should be reported, instead of people jumping on social media straight away," he said.

Mr Barber runs the Brassall and Surrounding Areas Facebook page and has a background in the transport industry and commercial cookery.

Other former division four priorities will include working with state and federal governments to change speed limits, build speed bumps and utilise vacant land for attractions.

Mr Barber is the third person to express his interest in the Ipswich City Council election shake-up next year, along with mayoral candidates, Gary Duffy and David Martin.

NOW'S THE THE TIME TO START ANNOUNCING

Interim administrator Greg Chemello said potential councillors should now express an interest. .

"I wouldn't be surprised if now was the time for people to go out there and start making their name known," Mr Chemello said.

"I (also) wouldn't be surprised if some folks waited until the very last minute."

With the final division of boundaries to be announced in October, potential councillors only have a few months to wait before their potential divisions are finalised.