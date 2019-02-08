Humble spanner crab blamed for life of crime

A former fisherman turned to crime after the spanner crab season wound up early.

A SLOW spanner crab season has been cited as one of the reasons a former fisherman turned to crime, including being involved in stealing pot plants off a balcony.

Carl Andrew Cranwell pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court yesterday to six offences including breach of bail, stealing, receiving tainted property and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

The court heard a woman gave Cranwell the keys to a stolen car - which belonged to someone he knew - and told him to drive.

They went to a service station and put $10 of fuel in the car, which they unsuccessfully tried to pay for with a stolen credit card before driving away.

On another occasion, Cranwell went to a house to get a car he owned back, but was unable to.

Instead, the people he was with grabbed everything they could from the home's balcony which included pot plants and ornaments.

Cranwell didn't physically take any of the items, but drove the offenders away.

The court heard Cranwell was on a suspended sentence he received in District Court at the time of the offending and will be re-sentenced at a later date.

Lawyer Patrick Meehan told the court his client began to spend time around "unsavoury people" after work dried up catching spanner crabs.

He added, Cranwell had the opportunity to return to the fishing industry.

Magistrate Matthew McLaughlin told Cranwell, "it sounds to be me you're a person with a serious drug problem".

Cranwell was ordered to a head sentence of three months' imprisonment, but released immediately to parole given the 15 days he'd already served behind bars.