Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Charlee Fraser has been nominated as model of the year at the Australian Fashion Laureate awards. Picture: Chris Pavlich
Charlee Fraser has been nominated as model of the year at the Australian Fashion Laureate awards. Picture: Chris Pavlich
Fashion & Beauty

Humble model’s shock at top honour

by Briana Domjen
22nd Oct 2019 12:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

"IT" girl Charlee Fraser has taken the international fashion world by storm in recent years, however the indigenous beauty's feet remain firmly planted on the ground.

Despite having worked for top labels including Oscar de la Renta and Diane von Furstenberg, and having walked for more than 20 shows at New York Fashion Week, the model-of-the-moment is surprised to have been nominated for model of the year at the prestigious Australian Fashion Laureate awards.

Charlee Fraser has been nominated as model of the year at the Australian Fashion Laureate awards. Picture: Chris Pavlich
Charlee Fraser has been nominated as model of the year at the Australian Fashion Laureate awards. Picture: Chris Pavlich

Fraser will go up against Duckie Thot, Julia Nobis and Robyn Lawley at the awards ceremony, which will take place on Wednesday at Cafe Sydney.

"To be honest I was really surprised to be nominated," Fraser (inset) told Sunday Confidential.

"I thought 'why?' to be honest. I thought awards like this are really meant for models who do a larger range of things.

"I am very happy. It still hasn't sunk in though. I don't feel like I have done anything. I am passionate about my work but I never actually feel like I am working, so to see my name against those girls is incredible."

MORE ENTERTAINMENT:

13 new hosts, big buck offers, and 2DayFM still can't touch us

Bachelor star Davey Lloyd's drink driving regret

Newcastle-born Fraser, who has been based in New York for the last four years, hopes to one day move home.

"New York is a city you love or hate and I absolutely love it," she said.

"But Australia is always home though and I can't see myself being in New York when I am 80 years old so I will definitely be somewhere way more relaxing."

australian fashion laureate awards charlee fraser fashion model

Top Stories

    Marathon effort by survivor to reduce breast cancer rates

    premium_icon Marathon effort by survivor to reduce breast cancer rates

    News Breast cancer survivor Connie McKee is on a mission to ensure no other woman receives the terrifying diagnosis

    • 22nd Oct 2019 1:00 PM
    ‘Big f---ing red tomato’ crop draws cops to Laidley property

    premium_icon ‘Big f---ing red tomato’ crop draws cops to Laidley property

    News A Laidley South man had some explaining to do when police checked out his ’tomato’...

    ‘I heard a bang’: Witnesses see bin crash while picnicking

    premium_icon ‘I heard a bang’: Witnesses see bin crash while picnicking

    News An older man was let off with no punishment and no conviction recorded after he...

    Time to honour city's best sporting talent

    premium_icon Time to honour city's best sporting talent

    News Celebration of amazing achievements