Corpse lay undiscovered for 'one to six months'

Molly Glassey
| 2nd Dec 2016 8:50 AM

UPDATE: Police have revealed a body found on a Glen Aplin property yesterday was "clothed" and could have been there for less than six months.

Detective Inspector David Isherwood told the Brisbane Times the remains, discovered yesterday afternoon, could have been at the property from "a month to six months".

"At this point in time, we'd like to hope we can get one from the post-mortem but look, when they're decomposed to a state of skeletal remains, it can quite often take so more time," he said.

He said police believed the body was clothed.

Det Insp Isherwood said part of the remains were found by a member of the public, the rest later being located by police.

"The fact that they've gone to nearly all skeletal remains would indicate they've been there for some time but at this point in time, until the experts actually do an examination, we won't be able to determine that timeframe," he said.

EARLIER: Detectives are investigating following the discovery of human remains in Glen Aplin, south of Stanthorpe yesterday afternoon.

At around 5pm police were called to a property on Kerridges Rd after a member of the public found the human remains.

A crime scene has been established and forensic examination of the scene has commenced.

Anyone with information which they believe could be relevant to the investigation is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Topics:  crime editors picks stanthorpe warwick

