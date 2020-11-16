Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Christmas crooners Human Nature are bringing a festive show to Brisbane
Christmas crooners Human Nature are bringing a festive show to Brisbane
Music

Human Nature’s Brisbane Christmas gig

by Amy Price
16th Nov 2020 6:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Renowned Christmas crooners Human Nature are bringing a festive show to Brisbane.

The band, who are members of the ARIA Hall of Fame, will perform a fully-reserved and seated concert at Brisbane Riverstage on Friday, December 18, with Brisbane singer Dami Im taking the stage as a special guest.

 

Human Nature will hit Riverstage on December 18. (AAP/Image Sarah Marshall)
Human Nature will hit Riverstage on December 18. (AAP/Image Sarah Marshall)

 

Christmas at the Riverstage will include songs from Human Nature's hugely successful The Christmas Album as well as hits from their back catalogue.

With the global pandemic shutting down their decade-long Las Vegas residency, the Christmas shows mark a permanent move home to Australia for the four-piece band.

 

Dami Im will join Human Nature for the concert.
Dami Im will join Human Nature for the concert.

 

While Phil Burton is already in NSW, the other three members - Andrew Tierney, his brother Michael and Toby Allen - will fly back to Western Australia in mid-November to quarantine ahead of a show in Perth on December 12, before continuing onto Brisbane.

Human Nature play Brisbane Riverstage on December 18, supported by Dami Im. Tickets go on sale on Thursday, November 19 from Ticketmaster.

 

 

Originally published as Human Nature's Brisbane Christmas gig

More Stories

dami im entertainment human nature music

Just In

    Man dead in Sydney stabbing

    Man dead in Sydney stabbing
    • 16th Nov 2020 6:55 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council debt rises to $344m: Where money is being spent

        Premium Content Council debt rises to $344m: Where money is being spent

        Council News Here’s where council makes its money from and where it’s being spent

        NAMED AND SHAMED: 22 Ipswich drink, drug drivers

        Premium Content NAMED AND SHAMED: 22 Ipswich drink, drug drivers

        Crime The QT names those who have fronted court on drink and drug driving charges

        What is the future for the historic Commonwealth Hotel?

        Premium Content What is the future for the historic Commonwealth Hotel?

        Council News The process is underway to bring new life to the 100-year-old pub, also known as...

        Scorching days to continue for Ipswich but storms on way

        Premium Content Scorching days to continue for Ipswich but storms on way

        Weather The mercury has risen to 36 C with the humidity making it feel even hotter. But...