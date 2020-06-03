‘Human Hummer’ reveals his week without footy

JETS BUZZ

TO cope with a week this big, you would need to be a big man.

The human Hummer Rogan Dean, the reigning Jets best back, bumped plenty out of the way in the retelling of his week in testing times.

Sunday, May 24: It was my birthday. Bit of a sleep-in, up at 7am for a 10km run along the river and then breakfast and coffee at home.

Relaxed at home watching movies for most of the day before getting takeaway from Beccofino’s with my partner and a few friends to eat at the Story Bridge Park and finish of the night with some cake and a few beers.

Monday: Had a RDO so another sleep-in. Up at 7am. Spent the day meeting with a builder getting quotes to continue my house renovation. Went to the park down the road from my house in the afternoon to use the chin up and dip bars. I’ve been doing most of my workouts there now that the gyms are shut. Finish each workout with a 5km run

Tuesday: Back to work at 6am. Pretty straightforward day. Another workout and run at the park. Steak and veggies for dinner and some leftover birthday cake.

Wednesday: Work at 6am. Pretty busy day with a machine line shutdown for maintenance. 50km bike ride in the afternoon for today’s exercise and steak and veggies for dinner again with the last of my birthday cake.

Thursday: Work at 6am. Little more relaxed. Organising and planning more stuff for my house renovation while still trying to look like I’m getting some work done. Another workout and run at the park.

Friday: Busy day at work getting everything for the week finished and planning all of next week’s jobs. Finished the day with another workout and run. Dinner and movies at home.

Saturday: Breakfast at 7am, spent the day at the Sunny Coast trying to surf which I’m not getting any better at. Pizza for dinner another movie night.

Sunday: Half marathon in the morning, breakfast and grocery shopping. Prepped all my meals for the week before settling into the couch watching the footy with some Italian for dinner.

International’s fond Ipswich memories

IF it was 1969 and mum wanted some fresh green Granny Smith apples for your lunch box, you’d suggest she go to Duncan Robson’s fruit shop on Wharf Street. That was also a chance to see international Wests Panthers superstar Ian Robson carrying boxes of bananas.

Duncan Robson opened his shop in Ipswich in 1930. His son Ian continued in the fruit industry at the Ipswich and Brisbane markets.

“I remember coming out of Lang Park on the Saturday on crutches. Next morning, dad had me up driving the truck,’’ Robson recalled with a laugh.

“I drove the truck to the markets on crutches and then came back to go to the hospital and my foot was broken. It was in plaster that night.

“Being a Panther didn’t get you off work.”

Ian would play for Wests Panthers with his explosive wide running earning him four Queensland jumpers in 1969 and Australian jumpers with a tour the same year to New Zealand.

The Australian tour included John Sattler, Bob McCarthy, Ron Coote and Graham Langlands.

“I went to Wests in 1968 and then John White came with me we would drive down to Wests together from Ipswich,’’ Robson said.

“I never moved from Ipswich.

“I went to Silkstone School and Ipswich Grammar and played for Ipswich in Bulimba and Kruger Cup before I went to Wests.

“I was so slow at school but I could make a break and ball play. IGS coaches always told me to kick once I was in the clear before I got caught.

“I worked really hard on my speed once I left school with Jeff McLean up at Limestone Park, we were doing weights and sprinting and I learnt to run.’’

On those Bulimba Cup memories, they weren’t always pleasant when Robson would turn out against his home town.

“I remember a Bulimba Cup game,’’ he said. “I was playing for Brisbane against Ipswich and our selector Hugh Kelly suggested it was time I threw a few punches or maybe not play for Brisbane anymore.

“I wasn’t really big on punching people. So in the scrum I am getting my hair pulled and tormented by Ray Jorgensen and Brisbane coach Henry Holloway calls me over to the sideline and tells me if you don’t sort out Jorgensen then you can come sit beside me.

“John Brown, our half, was getting involved in a scuffle so I have grabbed Jorgensen swung him around and got him right in the face.

“Sent off. I had to get an escort off the field and I was getting pelted with rubbish from the Ipswich crowd.’’

On his Wests mates, Robson loved playing with his second row partner Richie Twist.

“Twist was faster than me and more likely to give advice to referees,’’ Robson said.

“The referee would blow a penalty and I would be pulling Twistie by the back of the jumper to pull him away.”

Robson laughed as he reminisced.

The 1969 season was shaping up nicely for the Panthers. They finished in the top four for the first time since 1963, being third on 25 points. Wests won the President’s Cup - their first trophy of any sort since 1959.

During finals, Wests sneaked up on the Tigers like a school librarian in the knockout final to eliminate Easts 23-13.

The big blonde Ipswich Panther Robson was man of the match and kicked a field goal in the win.

The Panthers earned a crack at Valleys and came away with a 17-14 loss after leading 14-5 but letting the Diehards score 12 disappointing unanswered points.

In 1972, the Panthers finish first but lose first-up to the Tigers 27-18 with Robson scoring a try in front of 26,000 people at Lang Park.

More preliminary final heartache came for the red and blacks again against Valleys losing 20-14 and going out in straight sets.

“They were great times at Wests,’’ Robson recalled. “It would have been nice to win in 1969 or 1972 but we never played our best football in September.

“The other teams went up a gear in finals and we just couldn’t do it.”

When the Panthers came to dominate in 1975, Robson wasn’t there.

“I retired at 25 after five years at Wests, I had some injuries and work was hard to juggle with football,’’ he said.

Another thing that Robson was sure of and that is who his favourite Ipswich footballer is without hesitation.

“Gary Parcell. He would come in to the shop and you’d wonder how he was so feared but then you’d see these massive hands. That’s what I remember huge hands.’’

Robson pondered his Ipswich life and remembered nothing but great times.

“What a great rugby league town Ipswich was in those days, starting at primary school competition at the North Ipswich Oval at six years old in the early 50’s,’’ he said.

‘Then playing for Under 16 and Under 18 for Railways/Norths with Des Taege as coach.

“It was easy to love rugby league in Ipswich.”

Cooper’s stat

BROTHERS would defeat Ipswich 13-7 in the Jets first ever game in the State League in 1982.

Getting the best player points were Trevor Baily (Brothers) with three, Kevin Dixon (Jets) two and Bligh Davidson (Brothers) one.

Tony Durkin’s Rugby League Week report rated the game 2/10 due to poor handling and said the lightening at the North Ipswich Reserve wasn’t exactly a delight for the eyes.

In a positive for the Jets, he said that Rod Beare and Dallas Bargenquest contained the Brothers’ pair of Jack Casey and Shane McErlean with ease.

Cliff and Kevin Langer were safe in everything they did on the night.