Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Human bones found on popular NSW beaches

19th Jun 2019 3:19 PM

Bones belonging to one or more humans have been discovered at Port Macquarie beaches on the NSW mid north coast.

A spear fisherman contacted police on Saturday after finding a bone in the water at Flynn's Beach. No other items were found during a search a day later.

More bones were found by another spear fisherman at nearby Flat Rock, east of Nobby Head, on Monday.

The bones have been handed to police and are being forensically tested to try to identify the person or people via DNA.

Any results with be compared with missing person records, NSW Police said in a statement.

A further search of the area, involving police divers, began on Wednesday.

More Stories

editors picks human remains national new south wales police investigation port macquarie

Top Stories

    Lime can't explain fleet of scooters rolling into Ipswich

    premium_icon Lime can't explain fleet of scooters rolling into Ipswich

    News The scooters were all found lined up neatly and most of the vehicles had helmets hanging from their handlebars.

    • 19th Jun 2019 2:00 PM
    Meet the Scenic Rim's top Youth Leaders

    premium_icon Meet the Scenic Rim's top Youth Leaders

    Community More than 30 high school students selected for council program

    • 19th Jun 2019 1:58 PM
    Preparing homes for families fleeing domestic violence

    premium_icon Preparing homes for families fleeing domestic violence

    News The organisation are in desperate need for more volunteers.

    Store closure: lights are on but nobody's home

    premium_icon Store closure: lights are on but nobody's home

    Business The business only opened in August of last year