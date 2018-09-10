Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Human remains have been found at the Kangaroo Point cliffs in Brisbane's south.
Human remains have been found at the Kangaroo Point cliffs in Brisbane's south.
News

Human bones found in bag

by Stephanie Bedo
10th Sep 2018 6:15 PM

HUMAN remains have been discovered at a popular Brisbane location.

Police have declared a crime scene at Kangaroo Point cliffs after a member of the public located what are believed to human remains about 10am on Monday.

An investigation has been commenced to establish the identity of the remains.

The bones were found inside a bag with the clothing, The Courier Mailreported.

It is not clear whether there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

Kangaroo Point cliffs is a popular riverside site often filled with tourists, joggers, walkers and abseilers.

bones deceased editors picks human bones kangaroo point

Top Stories

    Drunk gets angry, breaks woman's window in unannounced visit

    premium_icon Drunk gets angry, breaks woman's window in unannounced visit

    Crime WHEN Kumail Mohemadally took an Uber ride to see a woman at Goodna, he wasn’t happy to find she wasn’t home.

    Tafe program allows students to think outside the box

    premium_icon Tafe program allows students to think outside the box

    Education A free year of Tafe could kickstart careers says state government.

    Truckie off road after double drug drive

    premium_icon Truckie off road after double drug drive

    Crime "They pulled me over. I lost my job that day"

    New shopping centre's 'striking architectural statement'

    premium_icon New shopping centre's 'striking architectural statement'

    News Long-awaited food and retail hub, Yamanto Central, revealed

    Local Partners