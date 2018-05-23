Hugo’s incredible transformation

Hugo is now looking for a forever home. Hero dog saves life of drowning friend

Hugo is now looking for a forever home. Hero dog saves life of drowning friend

HUGO the dog was little more than a skin and bones when the RSPCA picked him up in April last year.

Dumped in the NSW town of Muswellbrook, inspectors say he was one of the most emaciated dogs they'd ever come across.

When Hugo was collected by the RSPCA, he was one of the most emaciated dogs they'd ever seen.

Found with no identification, and after appealing for information, no one was able to provide information on how Hugo had come to be in such a neglected condition.

"Poor Hugo was just a skeleton when we first took him into our care," Inspector Russell Jarman said in a statement.

"Unfortunately you get pretty used to seeing animal cruelty in this job, but Hugo's condition was really horrifying."

Hugo was found with no identification, with his rib and hip bones protruding from his body.

But a year after being found, Hugo's still waiting for a home - despite getting back to full health while at a foster home.

"It's heartbreaking for staff to see a beautiful dog like Hugo have to wait so long for someone to fall in love with him," RSPCA NSW Sydney Shelter Manager Donna Hough said in a statement.

Hugo has since put on weight since being rescued.

"To see him start to not cope while he waits for over a year, it's just horrible."

According to his adoption profile, the male two-year-old Rhodesian ridgeback has met a few dogs while at the shelter, but should be the only dog in the house.

"We're all rooting for Hugo to find his new forever family as soon as possible," Mrs Hough said. "He really deserves to be loved and spoiled, especially after such a hard start to his young life."

In the 2015-2016 financial year, the RSPCA received a total of 137,391 animals across the country. Around 33 per cent of them were dogs, while cats accounted for around 40 per cent.