Hugh’s 2020 goals after moving out of comfort zone

Ipswich Hockey regional coaching director Hugh Hocking has enjoyed working with the community after moving up from Melbourne. Picture: Rob Williams

AS he prepares for his Christmas break, Ipswich Hockey regional coaching director Hugh Hocking is in a happy place.

The former Victorian player can return to Melbourne content how he handled his first year in the important role.

While he has more major goals to achieve in 2020, Hocking appreciated all the support he has received settling into Ipswich life.

“It has been really good,’’ Hocking said, eager to continue increasing his knowledge and helping his sport grow.

“The most enjoyable thing has been getting to know the hockey community . . . and being able to have conversations with people.

“There’s a whole new community that’s been so welcoming.’’

Hocking, who turns 27 next month, grew up in the Melbourne suburb of Moonee Ponds. He started his new role on January 20 under a three-year contract.

Asked what he learnt about himself tackling his many Ipswich tasks, Hocking paused for a moment before answering.

“The most interesting part of the year was learning to step out of my comfort zone and kind of apply myself not just on an individual level,’’ he said.

In previous hockey roles, Hocking has mainly been aligned to individual teams.

“I tried to think about the needs of the community as a whole . . . not just thinking about 11 hockey players anymore. I’m thinking about the entire community.

“Just working out my place in that and what I can do as part of it.’’

Hocking accepted that challenge, becoming more relaxed as the year progressed.

“I hit the ground running a little bit . . . but I think everything came together by the end of the season and it has been quite successful,’’ he said.

“That’s just part of the learning curve. As you get more comfortable, you start to find your feet and understand a bit better.’’

After recently being praised by Ipswich Hockey president Robert McLeod for his first year, Hocking said he had plenty to focus on after the Christmas break.

“The biggest priority for next year is getting our junior programs and coaches to try and help them out . . . and creating opportunities for people to play hockey at any level,’’ he said. “And helping players with their skill level reach their potential and have a good time.’’

The former defender, who started coaching aged 18, recently helped out Ipswich under-13 boys and girls indoor hockey teams at the state titles.

That came after he was assistant coach of the Queensland under-13 team this year.

He benefited from bringing back knowledge about what it takes to be a Queensland player “and work out where they need to be and what they can be working on’’.

Next year, Hocking is keen to help more young players further their hockey development.

That includes building on a recent series of off-season training sessions for players from under-11 level to those preparing to transition into the senior ranks.

“It’s good to stay grounded, especially when I didn’t coach a team that year,’’ he said.

“I really enjoyed it.’’

Ipswich Hockey officials are also planning their annual open day on Sunday, February 9, at the Raceview headquarters.

That is an ideal chance for clubs to promote their sport and to sign on new players for the 2020 Ipswich season starting in March.

Ipswich-bred hockey players Layla Eleison (red mouthguard) and Jordyn Holzberger (far left) shared in Brisbane Blaze’s grand final victory to cap a remarkable Hockey One season. Picture: Scott Barbour/AAP

Fantastic result for Blaze, Ipswich

AS someone keen to build a pathway, Hugh Hocking was thrilled to see both Brisbane Blaze teams make this year’s inaugural Hockey One grand finals.

“I’m very happy with that. Both those teams did incredibly well,’’ Hocking said.

“I think that says a lot about the strength of hockey in Queensland. We never really got outclassed by any teams across the length of that competition.

“We did so well and we had such depth across both squads. It was really impressive.’’

Most pleasing for the Ipswich Hockey regional coaching director was having Ipswich-bred players Layla Eleison and Jordyn Holzberger share in the Blaze women team’s national title success.

“That was a fantastic result for them,’’ Hocking said. “I’m really happy for both of them.’’

While Holzberger is based in Perth, Eleison continues to play in the Ipswich competition for Hancocks, inspiring more local players to chase their goals.

“She’s put in a lot of work this year,’’ Hocking said of Blaze newcomer Eleison.