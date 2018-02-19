Hugh dust storm rolls in over Eldee

ELDEE Station & Outback NSW Australia Facebook page has shared incredible footage of a dust storm rolling in.
The video was posted last night, and has already been shared more than 180 times.
Eldee station is situated near Sliverton in New South Wales, close to the South Australian boarder.
Commentors on Facebook recalled dust storms they had experienced themselves.
"We were at White Cliffs and had a dust storm come through rocked our motorhome and could hardly see out of windows," Sherryl Speed wrote.