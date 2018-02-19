Hugh dust storm rolls in over Eldee

I come from a family of proud stockmen and when I was younger my weekends and school holidays where always filled with riding horses and mustering cattle. There isn’t a job I would rather be doing. There are not too many jobs where you learn something new every day. I have struck a good balance in Mackay and I love that I can work at the busy newspaper and I still have time to compete at Campdrafts on the weekends. I am still a country girl at heart and I think Mackay still feels that little...

ELDEE Station & Outback NSW Australia Facebook page has shared incredible footage of a dust storm rolling in.

The video was posted last night, and has already been shared more than 180 times.

Eldee station is situated near Sliverton in New South Wales, close to the South Australian boarder.

Commentors on Facebook recalled dust storms they had experienced themselves.

"We were at White Cliffs and had a dust storm come through rocked our motorhome and could hardly see out of windows," Sherryl Speed wrote.