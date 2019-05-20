Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

Hugely popular takeaway closes doors

Darren Hallesy
by
20th May 2019 3:05 PM | Updated: 3:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MYSTERY surrounds the closure of one the most popular takeaway shops in Ipswich.

For the past three years the shop has been a massive hit with locals but now the fryers are cold.

The shop closed for the last time on Friday night, and a sign on the door advises that they are no longer trading.

It reads: "Uncle Bills Takeway is no longer open for business. We are so grateful for all the customer support over the last three years. From all the staff at Uncle Bill's Thank You!"

Uncle Bills Takeaway in East Ipswich has closed
Uncle Bills Takeaway in East Ipswich has closed Darren Hallesy

Uncle Bill's was perfectly located on Jacaranda Street, near East Ipswich State School and appeared to be constantly busy.

It was popular for its fish and chips, burgers and a large range of home made meals, all of which were a hit with hungry school children and local residents.

 

Uncle Bills Takeaway in East Ipswich has closed
Uncle Bills Takeaway in East Ipswich has closed Darren Hallesy

The takeaway's closure comes just a couple of months after the for lease sign went up on the bakery next door. It continues to look for a new owner.

On the takeways' Facebook page the owners stated: "For those that don't know, Uncle Bills will regretfully be closed after today. We would like to thank all of our customers for their support and love over the past 3 years."

 

The Jacaranda Street bakery is still seeking a new owner after closing the doors
The Jacaranda Street bakery is still seeking a new owner after closing the doors Darren Hallesy

The Queensland Times has attempted to contact the owners.

business east ipswich jacaranda street takeaway food uncle bills
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Plans for new soup kitchen to feed the hungry

    premium_icon Plans for new soup kitchen to feed the hungry

    Community Businesses are being urged to throw their support behind a new soup kitchen and food bank to help address poverty in Ipswich

    • 20th May 2019 3:00 PM
    Calls for NAPLAN rethink after 'catastrophe'

    premium_icon Calls for NAPLAN rethink after 'catastrophe'

    News NAPLAN Online is expected to be fully rolled-out by 2020

    • 20th May 2019 2:08 PM
    'It's weak': Audit office slams council's cash management

    premium_icon 'It's weak': Audit office slams council's cash management

    Council News The office first raised concerns in its 2014 audit

    Dig deep to help the Salvos when they come knocking

    Dig deep to help the Salvos when they come knocking

    Community Money from the Red Shield Appeal will help fund projects in Ipswich