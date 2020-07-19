Menu
Huge win: Entire season moves to Queensland

by Jo Glover
19th Jul 2020 1:51 PM
The entire Super Netball season will move to Queensland, in a huge win for the Sunshine State.

The season will include up to 60 matches, including finals, which will be played across the state including in Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast, Cairns and Townsville.

"AFL one day Super Netball the next," Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said as she made the announcement this afternoon.

It follows the AFL moving teams to Queensland as Victoria struggles with outbreaks of coronavirus.

Victoria today recorded a further 363 new cases of COVID-19 and announced face masks will be made mandatory.

Queensland recorded no new cases of coronavirus in the 24 hours to this morning.

The state has two active cases remaining.

There have been 1071 total confirmed cases in Queensland and 459,139 tests conducted.

Six Queenslanders with COVID-19 have died. 1,060 patients have recovered.

