Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher at Lions Park. Pics Tara Croser.
News

Huge tracts of land opened near Gladstone for gas exploration

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@gladstoneobserver.com.au
14th May 2020 5:00 AM
HUGE tracts of land opened up for gas exploration have the potential to deliver millions of dollars and hundreds of jobs to the Gladstone region.

The Palaszczuk Government is calling for tenders to explore the 6700 square kilometres of land in the vicinities of Banana, Rolleston, Theodore, Wandoan and Moonie.

To sweeten the deal for petroleum companies as part of the multimillion-dollar package, the government will waive rent and fees, to help maintain the state's pipeline of resources projects and jobs.

Gladstone MP and newly appointed Regional Development and Manufacturing Minister Glenn Butcher says that's good news for manufacturers and jobs.

"More than 870 sq km of this land can only produce and supply gas to the Australian market," he said.

"That's because the Palaszczuk Government recognises that gas is critical to our manufacturers as a feedstock as well as an energy source to fuel jobs."

 

The Palaszczuk government has opened up huge tracts of land totalling 6700 square kilometres for gas exploration west of Gladstone.
Mr Butcher said Queensland had been the leader in getting gas to Australian users, including manufacturers, to fuel jobs.

"Already we have Senex Energy producing critical gas feedstock and energy, including to businesses like Orica at Yarwun," he said.

"As well, Australian Pacific LNG and Armour Energy's joint venture project near Chinchilla is set to supply gas next year to help secure around 650 manufacturing jobs in plants across Queensland."

Mines Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said the land release was about keeping exploration moving in Queensland to support post-COVID-19 economic recovery.

"This land is in proven highly prospective regions that are pumping gas as part of Queensland's $70 billion onshore gas industry," he said.

"I expect strong interest as the Surat and Bowen basins already have gas infrastructure and any new project could plug straight in and get gas to market faster.

"More affordable domestic gas supply will help secure more Aussie jobs across the supply chain - from the well head to the manufacturing plant."

Tenders are open until 2.30pm on July 9.

For more information on tendering visit https://www.business.qld.gov.au/industries/mining-energy-water/resources/geoscience-information/exploration-incentives/current-tenders.

