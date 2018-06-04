Huge town house proposal and sales office approved

The parcel of land (top right) which has an application in to be developed into Kalina. (Red line shows approximate boundary of proposed estate)

A DEVELOPMENT to build 118 townhouses at Springfield Lakes has been given the nod of approval.

Ipswich City Council approved a change in plans on May 21 that will see one managers unit, 18 duplexes, 21 triplexes, 68 quadples and 10 quinplexes built on land located at 17 Springfield Lakes Blvd, 15 Viewpoint Drv, 13 Spring Ave and 17 Viewpoint Drv.

The site was originally given approval for 127 units in 2017.

Lakeside Vista is to be built in five stages, 14 units in stage one, 13 in stage two, 27 in stage three, 34 in stage four and 29 in stage five.

The development includes 119 garaged car parks for residents, 117 driveway car parks, 65 allocated visitor car parks and 26 unallocated visitor car parks.

A communal area has also been introduced to the plans which includes a swimming pool to be built in stage four.

Also recently approved is a sales office for Stockland's planned Kalinda estate off Panorama Drv in Springfield.

While Ipswich City Council granted permission to build the sales office last week, applications to subdivide the land and start earthworks are still awaiting approvals.

Stockland intend on developing phase one of the Springview Estate which includes 443 residential lots, a new road, three open space lots and a local recreation park.

The council has asked for more information including an updated global stability assessment based upon amended earthworks plans and engineering plans which include additional filling and works to the existing and proposed embankments.

