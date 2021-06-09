Huge snow event to hit Sunshine State

Snow could fall in many parts of the Granite Belt, including at Pyramids Rd at Eukey, which was blanketed with snow in 2015. Picture: Alex Nolan / Stanthorpe Border Post

Snow could settle on southern Queensland soil for the first time in years this week, as a polar blast settles over much of the east coast.

Almost all parts of Queensland will be colder than average on Thursday, but the Granite Belt, west of Brisbane, is most likely to be affected, with temperatures expected to be between 5-9 degrees below average.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting Stanthorpe to shiver through a -2C morning, with temperatures only heating up to 10C, meaning snow could fall on the ground in the town for the first time since 2015.

“Around Stanthorpe, there is a chance of snow anytime tomorrow. It’s unlikely to settle (in town) but we could see it settling in the peaks around Girraween,” meteorologist Pieter Claassen said.

“The last time this region saw snow was June 4, 2019, in Eukey, but the snow didn’t settle. Snow did settle on the ground in Pyramids Road in Girraween in 2019.

“The major snow event in 2015 was the largest event since 1984 … but this won’t be as significant as that event.”

Snow may conjure up Winter Wonderland images, but with extreme drops in temps, dramatic wind-chill & icy road conditions (just some of the impacts) it must be treated with respect when it comes to keeping safe. Follow @QldFES@QldPolice advice. #QLDweatherhttps://t.co/iAMBKdJN4xhttps://t.co/JSWkLkRiHB — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) June 8, 2021

Mr Claassen said NSW should expect to receive a widespread snow event.

“The moisture and cloud cover needed will only just touch the southern Queensland border. But further south in parts of NSW they could see significant snowfall,” he said.

Meanwhile, the cold front will mean Brisbane will shiver through a series of cold mornings, with temperatures as low as 6C expected on Thursday morning

“A cold front will move through later on Wednesday morning which will bring cool west to southwesterly winds, which will drop maximum temperatures down by around 4C,” Mr Claassen said.

While a maximum of 18C is forecast for Brisbane on Wednesday, the overnight minimum could drop to 6C for Thursday morning.

In Ipswich, the Thursday minimum will be 3C, while Toowoomba will shiver through a day hovering between 3-10C.

West to southwesterly winds of up to 35km/h would make it feel colder, Mr Claassen warned.

Temperatures will remain below average well into next week before the cold front dissipates.

