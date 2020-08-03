Huge snakes face off over massive female

SNAKE season has started early in Queensland, with one local catcher finding two male pythons in combat to "win over" a large female snake for mating.

Steven Brown, whose business is Brisbane North Snake Catchers and Relocation, said he was called to Wright's Mountain after a dog alerted homeowners to two coastal carpet pythons, which were hanging out of the ridge capping of the roof.

Brown said the two male pythons were in combat - which usually happens when a female snake is nearby - for "the right to mate with the female".

"Over the past week things have started to slowly pick up," Brown told The Courier-Mail.

"I sent a worker of mine to a job yesterday to a breeding pair of carpet pythons.

"Seeing it hasn't gotten very cold this season and it's already starting to warm up over the past couple weeks, snakes are starting to mate early.

"Normally we don't really see this behaviour for about another month or so."

Brown mentioned to the homeowners where the two male pythons were found that there would most likely be a female in their roof cavity and offered to check as the snake would attract more males over the following days.

He found the large female snake hiding in the ridge capping and interestingly said the two male snakes were afraid of her size.

All three were located to a new place to continue with there "shenanigans".

