Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NO THANKS: A Ewingsdale resident got the fright of his life when he discovered a 2m-long python in the toilet.
NO THANKS: A Ewingsdale resident got the fright of his life when he discovered a 2m-long python in the toilet. Tanya Bregnsdal
News

Huge snake in toilet shocks Northern Rivers family

Francis Witsenhuysen
by
19th Nov 2019 11:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A EWINGSDALE resident is still recovering from shock after lifting the loo seat to find a two metre long Python having a "spa".

Tanya Bregnsdal said the snake, dubbed "Sir Longbottom," had lived around the residence for some ten years and now he was really making himself at home.

"Sir Longbottom turns up in the kitchen or bedroom... the dogs are hopeless, huge German shepherds take off at high speed when Sir Hiss arrives," Ms Bregnsdal said.

"I asked Rob to get the hook of the umbrella to pull him out and put him in a laundry basket and carry him back into the rainforest on our property... 'Are you crazy' was Rob's response."

Soon after, a snake catcher came to their rescue but beforehand, Ms Bregnsdal snapped the snake and posted it to the Byron Bay Community notice board Facebook Page.

"Look what Rob found in the loo yesterday... Don't worry... it'll be removed and put back in nature... one wonders if he senses danger... fires etc," she posted.

"Please remember to put water out for critters in these dry times... Robert is still recovering from shock! LOL!!".

byron bay loo snake python
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queensland Times Adopt-A-Family Christmas appeal 2019

        Queensland Times Adopt-A-Family Christmas appeal 2019

        News Sign up now to 'adopt' a family so they too can have a wonderful festive season.

        Severe drought forces council’s hand

        premium_icon Severe drought forces council’s hand

        News Council has given special consideration to a community request to establish a new...

        It’s cheaper to re-plant than revive dead trees: Councillor

        premium_icon It’s cheaper to re-plant than revive dead trees: Councillor

        News The green tubes that dot the Lockyer Creek bank look almost like rows of...

        Ex-security guard kept weapon under coffee table

        premium_icon Ex-security guard kept weapon under coffee table

        News A Gatton man told police he didn’t know it was illegal for him to keep a tool he...