Huge retirement home destined for Redbank Plains

Part of the masterplanned South Redbank Plains area, a retirement village housing several hundred retirees is in for approval with Ipswich City Council.

AN AGED-care development is destined for Redbank Plains, set to house hundreds of retirees if the development application is approved.

The site, at 245-263 School Rd crosses the Staines and Bethany colleges sites and in total encroaches on 15.5ha of land as part of the South Redbank Plains master planned area.

The site is located towards the southern end of School Road on vacant land that adjoins Staines Memorial College to the north, White Rock Conservation Reserve to the east, residential development to the south and Six Mile Creek to the west, the development application states.

The application was lodged with council last month and an aerial image of the site shows its massive footprint

The proposed development will provide 200 independent living units as duplexes, apartments and serviced apartments, and a 100-bed residential aged care facility, with a range of care services.

The adjoining property to the north, 227-243 School Rd, Redbank Plains, is the site of Staines Memorial College and is also included as part of the development application to permit the discharge of stormwater and connection to sewer to the west to service the subject site.

In addition, a Community Hub is proposed which will include ancillary services such as a café/small grocery store, salon/barber and well-being consultant room, the application states.

It continues, council has confirmed that provided these services are for residents and their families when visiting that they are considered as part of the aged care use and separate use approvals are not required.

According to the application the site was purchased by Bethany with a view to establishing an aged care facility co-located with Staines Memorial College, a Prep to Year 12 school, to encourage intergenerational exchange between the students and the elderly residents and to meet the substantial need in this western corridor.