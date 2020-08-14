Menu
A massive retail complex with accompanying medical centre and childcare centre is planned for Yamanto.
Huge retail complex with childcare centre planned

Lachlan Mcivor
14th Aug 2020 12:00 PM
A MASSIVE retail complex with accompanying medical centre and childcare centre is planned for Ipswich.

A development application was submitted to Ipswich City Council by Yamanto Holdings Pty Ltd, seeking approval to construct a large format retail development with associated shops, food premises, childcare centre and medical centre.

The vacant 18.33ha site is located across land on Hall St, Saleyards Rd and Warwick Rd in Yamanto, with 7.889ha slated for development.

LOCAL NEWS: Three teens charged: linked to burnt out car, home invasion

Plans lodged with the council for one lot include a building with 14,290m2 of retail space, including ten “separate bulky goods display and sales tenancies”.

An additional retail tenancy of 570m2 would be housed in a separate building adjoining the 820m2 medical centre.

The proposed development also includes 692m2 of other retail and food related floor space with four individual retail units.

The 1400m2 childcare centre will include 700m2 of outdoor space and is expected to cater for

90 children and 15 staff.

A childcare centre and medical centre will form part of the proposed complex.
Plans for a second lot include five bulky goods display and sales units in a single-storey building with individual tenancies ranging from 800m2 to 1000m2, as well as 137 carparking spaces.

About 700 carparking spaces are planned in total.

“Two future development areas are also identified, with these future sites having a combined

site area of 3,832m2,” the application notes.

“The development of this area will be subject to future development applications.

READ MORE: $5 million fund for projects to aid bushfire recovery

“The proposed development will provide a distinctive addition to the Yamanto locality,

contributing positively to the surrounding area and enhancing this key retail and services hub.

“The design is sensitive to the surrounding area and responsive to the prominent site location,

delivering a ‘gateway’ feature to create a suitable statement for the Warwick Road approach

and interface.”

The site is located directly opposite the Yamanto major centre with the land on the southern

site of Warwick Rd included in the major centres zone.

