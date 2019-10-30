Menu
A coal seam gas production well along the Warrego Highway west of Goombi-Fairmeadow Road Chinchilla, Queensland. 11th May 2019. pic David Martinelli
News

Huge area of Surat Basin opened for exploration

Jorja McDonnell
, jorja.mcdonnell@westernstarnews.com
30th Oct 2019 2:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Queensland Government has released 30,000 square kilometres of land across the state for gas exploration, including parts of the Surat Basin.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk made the announcement this afternoon at the Ceda State of the State lunch in Brisbane.

A total of 300,000 square kilometres has been released over the Galille, Surat, and Bowen basins.

QRC Chief Executive Ian Macfarlane said the Government's release of land for exploration for all resources was essential to creating jobs, attracting investment, boosting exports and ultimately generating additional revenue for the Queensland Government in the form of royalties.

"QRC has consistently pushed for extra land to be released for exploration and development. We have been very supportive of the release of areas for exploration and development to service the domestic gas market, supporting industry, jobs and households here in Queensland," he said.

