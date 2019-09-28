Huge October racing program ahead

TROT TACTICS

IT'S time to mark the calendar on the fridge door as October rushes on us.

It's Marburg's biggest month with three meetings.

First up is the Queen's Birthday program on Monday, October 7. Exciting racing with extra trimmings.

This day will be supported by high profile sponsors Garrards Horse and Hound, sellers of all things equine and canine.

Garrards were the lucky winners of our "50 Club” draw and race-naming rights for the day are all theirs.

For the kids, all supervised, there will be an obstacle course, a jumping castle, and a colouring-in competition.

On the track, the mini-trotters will do battle.

For the adults the UTAB van offers betting opportunity on all events here and overseas, raffles, "funny money” Bookmaker, "pick the card” up to a healthy $1550 (share if multiple winners) all served up alongside the best food and drink.

Don't miss the meeting. It's a top day out.

Farewell Lizette

SADLY, we mark the passing last week of Lizette Donohoe, wife of trainer/driver Peter Donohoe.

Lizette succumbed to complications arising from a long battle with cancer.

I hardly knew Lizette, but over many years, I was acutely aware of her presence and stature in Queensland harness racing due to her efforts as a breeder of top class juvenile pacers, which were prepared by Peter.

In no chronological order, I will list the major players.

Drop Dead Gorgeous: 151 starts for 39 wins 24 seconds and 14 thirds, best time 155.8, banking $345,836.

He Gets It: 172-14-15-24, 1-56.8, $79,598.

October Original: 82-19-14-12, 1-56.3, $153,968.

Surfing Safari: 33-23-5-0, 1-57.6, $327,955.

The Red October: 48-22-8-6, 1-57.8, $175,639.

Watch and Learn: 79-14-8-9. 1-54.9, $61,404.

As a breeder, Lizette found a strong female line and stuck to it.

Her taproot mare was the New Zealander Millie C, a daughter of Wildmoor, and dates back to the late 1800's in NZ.

Millie C never let the side down, and the partnership struck between Lizette and the long deceased mare is still bearing fruit today with The Hummer looking to be a cut above the ordinary scoring two wins and a third from three starts at this early stage.

Quinella joy

FROM the sad to the joyful, as Rosewood based Warren Hinze struck a magic high, when stable reps, Under The Kilt (Matt Elkins) and Cobbler Lane (Adam Richardson) ran the quinella in race 3 at Albion park last Saturday night.

Hinze said that in 30 plus years as a trainer, he could not be sure that he had previously quinellad any event, much less at headquarters.

Still it was not his biggest thrill in harness racing, that being when daughter Lacey followed dad into the game.

Hinze has found a few few handy ones down the years surprising, after paying $5,000 for Juaachen Star which managed only one win at Rocklea in tortoise time.

However, the bug bit just the same and it wasn't too long before Azzurra Miss hit the scene, racing on over 200 occasions for 20 wins and umpteen placings.

Things have been more productive in recent times with the likes of Wecanonlyhope, Under The Kilt and Cobbler Lane appearing in the Gold with Brown Braces.

Hinze rates Cobbler Lane (five wins and six placings since joining the team in April) as the most able horse he has trained, Azzurra Miss as the most honest, and his current ambition to keep picking up races anywhere from Marburg up.

It is the Warren Hinzes that will eventually rebuild the pyramid that was Queensland Harness Racing.

Handy tips

SELECTIONS for Albion Park tonight.

R1: Box trifecta 1-2-8: Fortyeighthenson (C Geary)-Top Flight Cruize (M Tenardi)-Feel The Reign (P McMullen).

R2: E/w 2: Ima Birubi Boy (P McMullen).

R3: Box trifecta 1-2-6: Wave Dancer (P Diebert)-Night Ninja (E Cain)-- If You Believe (C Geary).

R4: Quinella 3-5: Watch Pulp Fiction (C Turpin) and Major Cam (K Rasmussen).

R5: Quinella 3-4: Classie American ( G Dixon) and Cruzy Dude (P Diebert).

R6: E/w 5: Kinetic Kate (G Dixon).

R7: Box trifecta 6-9-10: Foursharesmorebeers (K Rasmussen)-Southern Alps (P Diebert)-Miracle Rising (G Dixon).

R8: Quinella 2-3: Just A Little Torque (P Diebert) and Ballerina Couru (P McMullen).

R9: Box trifecta 1-5-8: Newmerella Sharkie (T Dawson)-Tennyson Bromac (G Dixon)-Chapter One (P Diebert).

Honour board

Rollercoaster on the leader board this week with Hayden Barnes top driver scoring on five occasions, nosing out Adam Richardson and Pete McMullen on four apiece. Adam Sanderson was clearly the star trainer, leading in four winners.

Most pleasing was Dave Russell's double at Marburg, Michael Tenardi's quinella at Marburg, and If You Believe at Marburg for Brian McCall and Brendan Barnes. Ipswich factor: 25/46.

Albion Park, September 20: Dapper (Hayden Barnes for Wayne Graham); Feelingforarainbow (Adam Richardson for Dave Russell); Captain Cosmonaut (Trent Dawson); Dreams To Share (Paul Diebert for Adam Sanderson).

Albion Park, September 21: Under The Kilt (Matt Elkins for Warren Hinze); Mattgregor (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin).

Marburg, September 22: Lombo Skyhawk (Hayden Barnes for Mitchell Dawson); Give Me Fifty (Adam Richardson for Dave Russell); If You Believe (Brendan Barnes for Brian McCall); Moonlight Butcher (Adam Richardson for Dave Russell); Domestic Art (Hayden Barnes for Wayne Davis); Top Flight Cruize (Michael Tenardi).

Albion Park, September 23: Montana Lad (Paul Diebert for Adam Sanderson); Zed Express (Danny Gatt-Bouquet for Mitchell Dawson); Torque With Esteem (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin).

Albion Park, September 24: Greg The Great (Pete McMullen for Graham Dwyer); Fioki (Taleah McMullen forRyan Veivers); Dapper (Hayden Barnes for Wayne Graham); Majestic Kiwi (Matt Elkins for Trevor Lambourn); Cardles From Heaven (Adam Richardson for Ian Gurney).

Albion Park, September 26: Billy Lincoln (Hayden Barnes for Alistair Barnes); Trent From Punchy (Brittany Graham for Adam Sanderson); Platinum Roulette (Brittany Graham for Adam Sanderson); Corey William (Pete McMullen for Peter Greig); Call Me Yours (Justin Elkins for Tess Neaves).