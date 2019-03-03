Huge numbers sign petition to protect Deebing Creek

IN ONLY 24 hours a petition calling for a commission of inquiry into the sale of Deebing Creek Mission has gained more than 1000 signatures.

The petition calls for the State Government to investigate the historical process "that led to the transfer of title of the Deebing mission site from its use for traditional owners to foreign-owned developers”.

It also calls for the state to investigate the development approval process of Ipswich City Council relating to land around the Deebing mission and cemetery site.

Frasers Property plans to turn surrounding bushland into a 925-home estate.

Open parkland and displays about the significance are planned for the mission site.

Plans are ongoing to form an agreement to manage the cultural significance of the site.

As of yesterday the petition had 1280 signatures.