Huge majority of city wants change to council representation

NINE out of 10 residents want to have several councillors representing fewer divisions in a future Ipswich City Council.

Multi-member divisions was the first choice for about 90 per cent of people who responded to the council's Divisional Boundary Review survey in March.

There were 1049 survey respondents with written comments from 450 people.

Almost 90 per cent of survey respondents ranked multi-councillor divisions as either their first or second preference.

For people whose first preference was an undivided council, 75 per cent of respondents cited multi-member divisions as their second preference.

For people whose first preference was a one councillor per division, almost 90 per cent of those cited multi-member divisions as their second preference.

Only 11 per cent of respondents ranked multi-councillor divisions last.

Greg Chemello hands Stirling Hinchiffe the Boundary Review results : Administrator Greg Chemello handed Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe the Divisional Boundary Review survey results.

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe was handed the report yesterday morning and said the government would consider the recommendation for several councillors per division.

"We'll now consider this recommendation to move to multi-councillor divisions before deciding whether to refer it to the Local Government Change Commission," he said.

"Ipswich residents are demanding a system of Local Government that better represents them and their interests, and that's what we're going to deliver."

Any divisional changes are expected to be in place before the March 2020 council elections.

Ipswich administrator Greg Chemello said the boundary review had been a thorough exercise.

"I have come to the conclusion that - based on community feedback, a wide diversity of opinion and my own observations of council operations over the past eight months - that this is the best way forward," he said.