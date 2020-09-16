Huge lines as Dreamworld reopens doors

EAGER fans lined up for hours on Wednesday morning ahead of Dreamworld's reopening following a six-month closure.

The Coomera theme park closed its doors in March due to the COVID-19 crises and loyal locals were ready to enjoy the rides and entertainment once again when Dreamworld and sister attraction WhiteWater World reopened.

Dreamworld reopens for the first time since March 23 after being closed due to COVID-19, coronavirus. People lining up before the gates open. Picture: Jerad Williams

People lining up outside Dreamworld before the gates opened. Picture: Jerad Williams

Coomera resident Justine Allen, 36, was at the front of the line with her three-year-old daughter Charlotte, waiting for the gates to open at 10am.

"We got here at 7.30 this morning, we wanted to be close to front but weren't expecting to be the first here," Ms Allen said.

"Charlotte loves Dreamworld and has been asking when we can come back for months.

"We don't normally go to the other theme parks, but we've had to lately. Charlotte just loves Dreamworld and is so excited it's finally open."

Justine Allen and her daughter Charlotte Allen, 3, from Coomera. Picture: Jerad Williams

The excited child spent most of her wait watching a movie and said she was looking forward to expiring some of her favourite rides.

"I want to go on the red ride and the splash ride," she said.

Jack Hilton, 19, made the trip from Brisbane and was said he started lining up at 8.30am to get into the theme park he used to regularly visit.

"It's good to see so many people lining up and I'm sure everyone is excited like me to get inside," he said.

Jack Hilton, 19, from Brisbane, waiting for the gates to open. Picture: Jerad Williams

Parents Rachel and Paul Heselwood took their four kids straight to the Sky Voyager to experience the simulator ride when they walked through the gates just after 10am.

"We came from the north side of Brisbane and got here about 9.15am," Mrs Heselwood said.

"We've never been on this ride and the kids are pretty excited to go on it."

It wasn't only the kids enjoying themselves with Loretta McKellar enjoying her 30th birthday with friend Kimberley Hutchinson, 30, who both travelled from Ipswich.

People lining up before the gates opened. Picture: Jerad Williams

People lining up outside Dreamworld waiting for the gates to open. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Steve Holland

WHEN DREAMWORLD WILL START WORK ON 'PARKED' ROLLERCOASTER

"The kids are at school, so we have come to celebrate," Ms McKellar said.

"We will stay here as long as possible," Ms Hutchinson said.

Unlike its Village Roadshow competitors, who opened in July, Dreamworld waited 177 days to reopen and chief operating officer Greg Yong said around 400 staff were currently working, with more to be put on during the September school holidays.

Dreamworld Chief Operating Officer, Greg Yong, and Dreamworld mascots Kenny and Belinda. Picture: Jerad Williams

REVEALED: INSIDE GOLD COAST THEME PARK FUNDING DEAL

"I talk a lot about Dreamworld employees, we have close to 1,000 Dreamworld employees, but I think what is really important is a lot of associated businesses really rely on Dreamworld to survive as well," he said.

"Butchers, bakers, builders, transportation providers, hotels, there are so many people who rely on Dreamworld to survive."

Originally published as Huge lines as Dreamworld reopens doors