Huge Jets surprise as Brooke shoulders extra challenge

AS a Springfield paramedic, Brooke Hams knows what is needed to manage a shoulder injury through this year's Sapphire Series.

She's required extra strapping from the physio since first dislocating her shoulder in the Jets' season-opening netball game against the Tigers.

However, the Jets wing attack/centre has displayed plenty of determination by battling on after a second dislocation against the Bull Sharks.

"They strapped me last week and it was fine,'' she said.

Hams, 24, is keen to keep working hard to help her team consolidate second place or better in the inaugural Netball Queensland competition.

"I love it. It's awesome and much more professional than the years gone by which is good,'' Hams said of the Sapphire Series.

Having previously played for the Brisbane West Lions in the former Queensland State Netball League, Hams welcomed the opportunity to join a talent-rich Jets' combination with high hopes of making this year's finals.

"We're hitting our stride,'' Hams said preparing for the Jets' next match against Thunder at the Queensland State Netball Centre on Sunday.

"We've got a really good bunch of girls and we've all played with each other for probably the last two years. There's a few new girls that have come up and joined the Sapphire Series . . . so it's just a really good environment.''

Despite knowing Thunder have some valuable experience, Hams was confident in the ability of this year's Jets' team.

Coming off a bye, the Jets remain in second on 83 points with four wins and one loss.

Cougars lead the competition on 91 points, having five wins and one draw.

QUT is third on 82 points (three wins, a draw and loss) with Thunder in fourth (two wins and three losses) on 56 points.

Having grown up in the Queensland country town of Yarraman, Hams (nee Pollock) moved south to graduate, get married and continue developing her representative netball career.

Now living at Sinnamon Park, Brooke also has family ties to the Jets rugby league side through her brother Luke.

While enjoying the higher level competition this season, she didn't expect the big surprise Jets head coach Tracey Jeanes-Fraser sprung on the team during last weekend's bye round.

The "extra'' training the players expected became an intense strength and conditioning workout.

"It was the hardest session I've ever done,'' Hams said.

"We did five different sets on the bike and we thought we were going to be easing off, like a yoga session.''

However, Hams didn't mind knowing how important it was to maintain a fitness edge after five matches. "And we've moved into more aerobic running on Thursday nights so that's a tough one on the legs.''

The team's regular training routine also includes a Wednesday night gym session at the Jets base at North Ipswich.

In the Ruby South Series, the Jets are also in second place on 85 points from their four wins and one loss.

Tigers lead that competition on 86 points with the same win-loss record. QUT is third on 67 points.

The Jets Rubies play Thunder at 6.50pm on Sunday.

Game day

Sapphire Series: Sunday (5pm) - Jets v Thunder.

Ruby Series South: Sunday (6.50pm) - Jets v Thunder.

Both games at the Queensland State Netball Centre.