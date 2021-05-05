Huge influx as 30,000 people move to Queensland

Tens of thousands of people poured into Queensland last year in the midst of Australia’s COVID crisis, the highest gain in 10 years.

Tens of thousands of people poured into Queensland last year in the midst of Australia’s COVID crisis, the highest gain in 10 years.

COVID refugees from southern states are pouring into Queensland with the latest bureau of statistics figures showing 30,000 extra Australians moved to the sunshine state last year, the highest gain in more than a decade.

Queensland topped the table for internal migration, with a net increase of 30,018, a long way in front of WA (up 1385), Tasmania (1164), ACT (287) and SA (98).

The big losers in the COVID big shift were NSW, which lost a net 18,873 residents and Victoria, down 12,737.

Brisbane (13,000 people), Perth (3500) and Canberra (300) were the only capital cities to record net gains over 2020.

Regional Queensland attracted the most new internal arrivals to Queensland, with 16,970 new residents according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics figures measured to the end of December, nearly three times as many as to the end of 2019 (5981).

A net 43,000 Australians moved to regional areas from capital cities in 2020, according to the ABS, the largest net inflow to the regions since the beginning of count in 2001.

Aerial photos of new housing development at Bells Creek, south of Aura on the Sunshine Coast. Picture: Patrick Woods.

"There are still many residential moves occurring within Australia during the COVID-19 pandemic," ABS Director of Demography Phil Browning said.

"In the 2020 calendar year, 233,100 people arrived to live in regional areas and 190,200 people departed for the capitals. This resulted in a net gain of 43,000 people for the regions, up from 18,900 in 2019.

"In 2020, regional Queensland had the biggest net inflow (17,000 people) of all the states. The regional areas of Victoria (13,400) and New South Wales (12,700) had the next largest net gains."

Greater Sydney had the largest net loss (-31,600 people) of all the capitals from internal migration in 2020. Melbourne lost a net 26,100 internal migrants, the largest annual net loss for Victoria's capital on record.

In 2020, Victoria had its first net interstate loss (-12,700 people) for a calendar year since 2008. South Australia had its first net interstate migration gain (100) in almost 30 years, while Western Australia (1,400) recorded its first annual net gain since 2013. Queensland (30,000) had its highest net gain since 2004.

Originally published as Huge influx as 30,000 people move to Qld