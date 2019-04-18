Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Firefighters on the scene following a huge fire at Cooparoo overnight. Picture: Bianca Stone/Twitter
Firefighters on the scene following a huge fire at Cooparoo overnight. Picture: Bianca Stone/Twitter
News

Huge fire destroys up to 10 businesses

18th Apr 2019 6:26 AM | Updated: 7:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS many as 10 businesses have been destroyed following a huge fire in Brisbane's inner-south this morning.

The blaze is believed to have started in one shop on Old Cleveland Rd, at Coorparoo, just after 2am.

Fire services have said a number of businesses were alight when they arrived, with six crews attending to the blaze.

Some of the businesses affected include a bottleshop, cafe, a Dominos pizza shop and a bakery.

Outbound lanes of Old Cleveland Rd have been affected, with emergency services still on the scene. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

No injuries were reported.

More Stories

brisbane business coorparoo editors picks fire

Top Stories

    Long-awaited $20 million projects start

    premium_icon Long-awaited $20 million projects start

    News "(The project) will ensure good pressures and high quality water continue to be available well into the future"

    Save the bilby and bounce the bunny this Easter

    premium_icon Save the bilby and bounce the bunny this Easter

    News The cute animals face ongoing threats.

    RT Edwards: Farewell to a beloved retail icon

    premium_icon RT Edwards: Farewell to a beloved retail icon

    Opinion RT's has seen it all, but sadly the doors will close on June 30

    Warrego Highway crash lands man in hospital

    Warrego Highway crash lands man in hospital

    News Highway crash lands one in hospital

    • 18th Apr 2019 7:09 AM