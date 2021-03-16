Huge fallout from Sharon’s meltdown

The Talk is going on a short hiatus.

The US talk show cancelled its episodes on Monday, March 15, and Tuesday, March 16, according to Deadline, to probe further into the heated conversation that occurred last week when co-host Sharon Osbourne defended her friend Piers Morgan after he slammed Meghan Markle for her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

"We are committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace," CBS said in a previous statement to Fox News. "All matters related to the Wednesday episode of The Talk are currently under internal review."

So ⁦@CBS⁩ has yanked The Talk off air while it investigates the ‘scandal’ of ⁦@MrsSOsbourne⁩ defending me when ⁦@sherylunderwood⁩ said I was ‘racist’ for disbelieving Meghan Markle.

The REAL scandal is me being branded a racist for refusing to believe a liar. pic.twitter.com/KPu8ZB2YKo — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 15, 2021

After Osbourne made her controversial comments, co-host Sheryl Underwood responded, "While you are standing by your friend, it appears that you are giving validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist."

Morgan quit his job at Britain's ITV last week, after receiving intense backlash for saying on-air that he didn't believe Markle had suicidal ideation.

Osbourne explained that while she doesn't agree with Morgan's opinion, she supported his voicing it.

"He doesn't want to understand how Meghan was treated was racism and then says … 'I don't see it as being racist - I don't believe what she's going through' - it's that white entitlement, privilege that makes it racist upon itself," Underwood stated. "So if you're saying 'I stand with you,' how do you address people who say then you are standing with racism? I'm not saying that you are."

Co-host Elaine Welteroth said it would have been an opportunity for Osbourne to "stand up for anti-racism".

"When we give passes or give space to people who are saying damaging, harmful things, what we're kind of doing is [permitting] it," the former magazine editor said. "And I think that's what people are reacting to."

Osbourne then asked: "So if I like Piers and he's seen as racist, I'm racist? Is that what you're saying?"

After the episode aired, Osbourne apologised on Twitter for her comments and to "anyone of colour that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused, or let down by what I said".

She said she was "panicked, felt blindsided [and] got defensive".

"There are very few things that hurt my heart more than racism so to feel associated with that spun me fast! I am not perfect, I am still learning like the rest of us & will continue to learn, listen and do better," Osbourne's statement continued.

