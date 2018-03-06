Freak 10-minute storm rips through NSW town

AUSTRALIA'S east coast has been battered by storms with roofs torn off homes and over 100mm of rain falling in as little as 90 minutes.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned the wild conditions are set to continue with possible flooding across a score of rivers in Queensland and the threat of twin cyclones in the state's far north.

A freak storm that roared through the NSW's Hunter Region was so fierce, one mother said her child thought she was going to die.

Wild weather hit the Merriwa/Leadville area yesterday Picture: Nicole Wonderley / Severe Weather Australia

Alison Bodiam told Channel 9 she and her two children barricaded themselves under a mattress inside their home as strong winds buffeted the roof.

Gusts of almost 70km/h tore through the town early on Sunday afternoon, but within 10 minutes the chaos was over.

The roof was torn clean off the home in Singleton. Pictures: Channel 9

"My little girl said, 'Mummy are we going to die?' and I said, 'No, darling, we're going to be fine,'" Ms Bodiam said.

Damage to a home in Singleton. Picture: RFS.

"It's really hard to say that when you actually don't know if it's going to be OK, so we're just really, really grateful and thankful that no one got hurt."

She said the family watched in horror as trees came down and the roof of their home was peeled off while they were sheltering inside.

A look inside one of the damaged properties at Mitchells Flat. Homeowner says this is all just stuff, thankful her family is ok. They’re in temporary accommodation @TheTodayShow pic.twitter.com/jfaqIdBCeb — Lara Vella (@vella_lara) March 5, 2018

Further north, across the border into Queensland, almost 150mm of rain fell on the Gold Coast.

Bonogin, in the Gold Coast hinterland, collected 145mm since 9am on Monday. Loders Creek saw 81mm of rain dumped in just a single hour on Monday evening.

Parts of Brisbane saw 100mm of rain, leading to flash flooding.

Rainfall due over next eight days shows far north Queensland getting a dumping. Picture: Bureau of Met

The rain continues to bucket down across south-east Queensland with no respite until much later in the day. The rain will ease across Brisbane and the Gold Coast but downpours can be expected all week.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has issued flood warnings for at least 16 rivers across Queensland as the deluge works its way towards the sea.

Further north, the weather is only getting wetter with an upcoming burst of "monsoonal activity".

Brisbane rain radar

Two cyclones could be forming, one on the Gulf of Carpentaria and the other in the Coral Sea.

However, the BoM has said the chances of cyclone within the next week were "low".

"The main message is we are going to see intensifying monsoon activity," meteorologist Andrew Bufalino told the Courier Mail.

The tropical low in the Gulf and the trough in the sea should combine to bring sodden conditions to the state's north.

Later in the week, Townsville could see 70mm of rain over three days while Cairns could receive 200mm of rain during a five-day stretch.

Away from the east coast, the weather is a whole lot more pleasant with sunshine forecast for Melbourne, Adelaide, Hobart and Perth. The West Australian capital could get to as high as 36C on Monday as summertime conditions linger into autumn.

The living room was trashed. Pictures: Channel 9