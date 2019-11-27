Menu
Huge development to be revealed in homeless man's murder

Shayla Bulloch
27th Nov 2019 8:32 AM
A SIGNIFICANT development has unfolded in the murder case of homeless man, David Collin.   

Sunshine Coast CIB released a statement this morning announcing officers had made a "significant development" in the 53-year-old's brutal murder as he slept in a sleeping bag outside a Maroochydore community centre on September 9.  

Detective Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards will hold a press conference to address media today at 12pm.    

Mr Collin, who was homeless at the time, was subject to a violent, unprovoked attack as he slept in his sleeping bag at the rear of a community centre on Millwell Road East.     

He was located with severe head injuries by a member of the public who immediately notified police about 8.30am.     

Police divers scoured the nearby river days later and called on several key witnesses to come forward.     

The Daily will update readers on the development as soon as the information is shared.

