HUGE DEBT: How much Lockyer, Somerset owes in unpaid fines

RESIDENTS living in Gatton’s postcode owe more than $3 million in unpaid fines and tolls.

Data has been released detailing the amount of money debtors owe the State Penalties and Enforcement Registry across Queensland postcodes.

SPER is the government body in charge of handling unpaid fines – many of which arise from court – and unpaid tolls.

Across 10 of the region’s postcodes, including much of the Lockyer Valley and some of the Somerset, communities owe nearly $20M in unpaid SPER debts.

In those postcodes, 8,764 debtors owe a whopping $19,570,000 in unpaid fines and tolls to SPER.

While Fernvale’s postcode, 4306, claimed the largest chunk of the debt – amounting to a total of more than $5.5M – each of its 2,672 debtors owed an average of $2,071 each.

Responsible for only a $319,000 debt, debtors in Marburg’s postcode, 4346, owed a chunky $3,797 each, on average.

Boasting the smallest debt-to-debtor ratio is the 4347 postcode, which includes Grantham and Ma Ma Creek, with each debtor owing an average of $1,762 each.

The postcode encompassing the University of Queensland, Gatton Campus and half of Lawes was not listed as having accumulated any debt.

The 10 postcodes included 4306, 4311, 4312, 4340, 4341, 4342, 4343, 4344, 4346 and 4347.

