Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A group of night-time fishermen have had the fright of their lives in Kakadu when a ‘4 to 5-metre crocodile’ launched itself into their boat.
A group of night-time fishermen have had the fright of their lives in Kakadu when a ‘4 to 5-metre crocodile’ launched itself into their boat.
Pets & Animals

Huge croc launches into boat and attacks fishermen

JASMINE BURKE
by and JASMINE BURKE, centralianadvocate.com.au
30th Apr 2021 10:28 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GROUP of night-time fishermen have had the fright of their lives when a crocodile launched itself into their boat on the South Alligator River.

NT Health confirmed a 32-year-old NSW man was treated for body grazes after the croc launched into the boat and damaged the seat the man was sitting in, ABC Radio reported.

It is understood the group stopped to cook dinner near the banks of Mud Island on the night of Saturday April 24 when the crocodile attacked.

Kakadu rangers are now scouring the river for the crocodile, which is likely to be removed according to crocodile expert Dr Adam Britton.

Dr Britton told the ABC, that judging from the damage to the boat and the man's injuries, he estimated the crocodile would have been four- to five-metres long.

He said it was "very unusual" behaviour from a crocodile.

It is the third crocodile attack this year for the Territory.

Originally published as Huge croc launches into boat, attacks group of night fishermen in Kakadu

crocodile wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Huge task ahead for flood class action lawyers

        Premium Content Huge task ahead for flood class action lawyers

        News Lawyers representing more than 6500 flood victims are preparing for the next step in their battle.

        Bradken looks to offload foundry after shutdown

        Premium Content Bradken looks to offload foundry after shutdown

        News About 180 workers at the site have lost their jobs with the foundry and machine...

        Brothers unite with three sets of siblings in one team

        Premium Content Brothers unite with three sets of siblings in one team

        Rugby League Latest brother to play enhances Ipswich club’s family reputation. See how the...

        Mum’s commitment to staying clean saves her from jail

        Premium Content Mum’s commitment to staying clean saves her from jail

        News A magistrate has praised a woman with her efforts at rehabilitation since being...