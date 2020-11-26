Huge bull shark makes epic journey to Coast waters

Katya Bull shark: 2.88m bull shark Katya was last recorded in Noosa after an epic 4000klm journey.

A 2.88m shark is currently enjoying some down time in Noosa waters after an epic 4104km journey up and down the Queensland coast.

The female bull shark named Katya was tagged by marine researchers Biopixel Oceans Foundation in Cid Harbour in the Whitsunday Islands on January 8, 2020.

Since then, Katya's 315-day journey has seen her make her way north to Raine Island in the far northern Great Barrier Reef in late July, just in time for the turtle migration.

After a big feed, Katya headed south back down the east coast before settling in at Noosa since late October.

The bull shark was recorded in Lake Cooroibah on November 15, and two days later she was recorded in front of Skippers Cove Waterfront Resort, next to the Noosa Parade Bridge.

According to environmental group Citizens of the Great Barrier Reef, bull sharks are considered near threatened or "close to being at high risk of extinction in the near future".