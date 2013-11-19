News

Largest solar farm in Oz gets green tick for region

A rendering of proposed Bulli Creek Solar Farm near Millmerran.
A rendering of proposed Bulli Creek Solar Farm near Millmerran. Contributed
Matthew Newton
A 5400 HECTARE solar farm near Millmerran, billed as the largest solar farm in Australia, has been given a green tick from the Federal Government.

The Bulli Creek Solar Farm, proposed for either side of the Gore Highway, 35km due west of Millmerran, received approval under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act last week.

The 2000 MW project has been designed in four stages, and is to be built over three adjoining properties historically cleared and used for cattle grazing and growing fodder crops.

The solar farm will be built within cleared land, with only individual or small stands common shade trees being removed as part of construction.

The largest operating solar farm in the world is currently the 1500MW Tengger Desert Solar Park in China.

According to documents lodged with the government, the proposed site is ideal for a large-scale solar farm due to its proximity to the major 330kV Bulli Creek substation on the arterial power inter-connector between NSW and Queensland.

Studies found there were no threatened species living within the project's development footprint, or within the easement corridor required to connect the solar farm to the Bulli Creek substation.

The project was first approved by Toowoomba Regional Council in February 2015.

Toowoomba Chronicle

