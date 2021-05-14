Huge $10k cash boost for Australians

Labor Leader Anthony Albanese has revealed how he will drag Australia to a net zero future by 2050 - and how some young workers could score thousands in the process.

In his budget-in-reply speech on Thursday night, Mr Albanese outlined his alternative approach to running the country, if elected Prime Minister.

One of his key announcements centred on climate change and how his government's energy policy could turn Australia into a net zero economy.

"The government has proven incapable," Mr Albanese said.

"Positive action on climate change and moving to net zero emissions by 2050 will create jobs, lower energy prices and lower emissions.

"Labor has a plan to help families and communities play their part, in achieving this critical target.

"A plan that will make electric cars more affordable and support the rollout of community batteries."

Mr Albanese said the Labor government had a plan to create a new "energy apprenticeships program" that would train 10,000 young people "for the energy jobs of the future".

The jobs would include $10,000 in cash payments over four years to support them throughout their apprenticeship - with $2000 paid upon their start date and a further $2000 a year.

The plan totals $100 million.

The 10,000 new apprenticeships would be available across renewable technologies including areas like solar panelling, manufacturing, energy efficiency upgrades and in emerging technologies - such as green hydrogen.

"The rest of the world has figured this out. Cutting pollution means creating jobs," Mr Albanese said.

We will establish New Energy Apprenticeships in renewable industries, giving Australians a foot in the door in the industries that will power tomorrow's economy.

The Labor leader spoke about the importance of renewable energy - specifically solar - in his speech on Thursday night.

"Solar power was seen as a useful novelty not long ago. Good enough to run a pocket calculator but too expensive, too inefficient, too unreliable to power a home or a workplace. Australians changed that," he said.

"Australian researchers and engineers, Australian scientists and universities, Australian breakthroughs in solar power reshaped the global energy grid.

"Overwhelmingly, this did lead to manufacturing and job creation but it was overseas, not here.

"And if we don't get smart, if we don't get serious, if we don't get moving, the same thing will happen again.

"We mine and produce every element needed to build a lithium battery. The power storage technology of the future.

"I don't want us to miss out on jobs and investment by sending those materials overseas for another country to manufacture and then importing them back once value has been added.

"I want Australia making our own future. To do that, we can't be afraid of the future, we have to shape it.

"The problem with this government isn't so much they are stuck in the past, it's that they want the rest of Australia to go back there just to keep them company."

