Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Aaron Mooy is expected to return from injury this week
Aaron Mooy is expected to return from injury this week
Soccer

Mooy set to return for PL first

29th Jan 2019 10:36 AM

SOCCEROOS midfielder Aaron Mooy is expected to return to contention for new Huddersfield Town boss Jan Siewert's first game in charge against Everton.

Mooy has been sidelined with knee ligament damage since early December, meaning he missed Australia's recent Asian Cup campaign which saw them eliminated at the quarter-final stage at the hands of UAE on Friday.

It remains to be seen whether the Socceroos playmaker starts for the EPL clash but Siewert said on the official Huddersfield twitter feed: "I don't want to give the details of my line-up away before the Everton game, but AaronMooy is close to a return.

"It's been great to have him on the pitch with us."

Mooy's midfield partner Philip Billing is hoping to return to full training this week after missing the home defeat to Manchester City, while Danny Williams (knee) and Abdelhamid Sabiri (collarbone) are also still out.

More Stories

Show More
aaron mooy epl football huddersfield premier league soccer socceroos
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Couple lose $200k in dream home build as G.J collapses

    premium_icon Couple lose $200k in dream home build as G.J collapses

    News The franchisee requested thousands of dollars more in pre-payment just weeks before going bust.

    Left-field plan to dump rubbish and build 'tranquil parks'

    premium_icon Left-field plan to dump rubbish and build 'tranquil parks'

    Environment Ipswich would be free from smelly landfill under the wacky proposal

    Fatal crash drug driver found with 30,000 child porn pics

    premium_icon Fatal crash drug driver found with 30,000 child porn pics

    Crime The majority of the images were classified as Category 1

    New name, same old offending

    premium_icon New name, same old offending

    Crime 'Horrific' traffic record catches up with driver