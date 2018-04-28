Hub 23 business spaces selling fast

AUSGUSTINE Height's Hub 23 is now home to the head office of Real Property Group.

Stage two of Hub 23 finished in November and while there were 10 space for sale, there's now only four office units still available.

Real Property Group CEO Nik Leigh said he had looked for office space in Brisbane before deciding to move to Springfield.

"We moved in, in November and the signage went up (Friday),” he said.

"We were the first to move in. We love it. For us it didn't need to be in the city. We had looked at commercial space towards the city. This was brand new, we could make it our own.”

Mr Leigh went for an industrial look and the fitout took six to eight weeks to complete.

He said commercial property in Brisbane was twice the price for half the space and often run down.

Nic Leigh CEO Real Property Photography. Real Property Photography Austra

Springfield City Group Commercial Development Manager Sean Ranchigoda said there was only limited availability to purchase your own office space in the Augustine Heights business park.

"Hub 23 was developed for small to medium sized business who want to buy their own property rather than continuing to pay rent to a landlord,” Mr Ranchigoda said.

"There is limited product like this in Springfield even though small-medium business make up a large proportion of commerce in our city.

"The mix was six office and four warehouse units and there are now four office units left for sale.”

Hub 23 is located in the Vicintiy business park across from Broowater Golf Course and City Centre project and adjacent to Augusta Parkway.

It is also across from the soon to open Guardian Early Learning childcare centre.

Hub 23 now houses a vet, finance broker, real estate agent and landscape business.

Most of the units were purchased by end users which have started trade right after settling.

Commercial spaces ranged from 61 to 118m2 and the four remaining units are from 68m2, and if you want your own slice of business freedom you're looking at $350,000 plus gst.